Music’s biggest night — the 2023 Grammy Awards — are finally upon us.

Beyoncé is at the head of the pack with with nine nominations across the dance/electronic, general, and R&B categories. Following closely behind are Adele and Harry Styles with seven nominations each, Mary J. Blige with six nominations, and Taylor Swift, who nabbed four nominations with Red (Taylor’s Version).

Tonight’s broadcast include major changes have been made to the annual award show, including five new nomination categories, and a new special merit award honoring the best song for social change. The additional categories will honor a non-classical songwriter of the year; best spoken word poetry album; best alternative music performance; best Americana music performance; and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

See all the 2023 Grammy Award winners, belo.w

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” - Brandi Carlile (feat. Lucius)

“Woman” - Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlie

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” - Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time” - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did” - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Moscow Mule” - Bad Bunny

“Woman” - Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA

“Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” - Coldplay, BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

“Unholy” - Sam Smith, Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher - Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones

Evergreen - Pentatonix

Thank You - Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin

Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz - Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder - Brad Mehldau

Empire Central - Snarky Puppy

Best Alternative Music Album

We - Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief

Fossora - Björk

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” - Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” - Big Thief

“King” - Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue” - Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” - Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts” - Bryan Adams

“Old Man” - Beck

“Wild Child” - The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!” - Idles

“Patient Number 9” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” - Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine” - Ghost

“We’ll Be Back” - Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed” - Muse

“Degradation Rules” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

“Blackout” - Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove” - Beyoncé

“Here With Me” - Mary J. Blige (feat. Anderson .Paak)

“Over” - Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” - Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” - Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’” - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“Plastic Off the Sofa” - Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight” - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk - Cory Henry

Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Drones - Terrace Martin

Starfruit - Moonchild

Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It” - Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” - Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” - Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Candydrip - Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun - PJ Morton

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

“Rosewood” - Bonobo: Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

“Don’t Forget My Love” - Diplo, Miguel: Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Mixer

“I’m Good (Blue)” - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha: David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

“Intimidated” - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.: H.E.R. & Kaytranada, producers; Kaytranada, mixer

“On My Knees” - Rüfüs Du Sol: Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

“God Did” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” - Doja Cat

“Pushin P” - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful” - DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“Wait for U” - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” - Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” - Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown,Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“God Did” - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Pushin P” - Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“Wait for U” - Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule,Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Viajante - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

LA 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Motomami - Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina - Chiquis

Un Canto por México – El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle

Legendario - Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence - George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III - Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century - Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House - Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg - Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix) - Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” - Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange” - Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” - Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris

“Live Forever” - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking” - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” - Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited” - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go” - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town” - Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This” - Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” - Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was a Cowboy” - Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” - Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

“‘Til You Can’t” - Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest - Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Positive - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

When I Pray - DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, Songwriters

The Better Benediction - PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

Get Up - Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) - Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

So Good - DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

For God Is With Us - for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Holy Forever - Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) - Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live - Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard

Clarity - DOE

Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New - Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion - Elevation Worship

Breathe - Maverick City Music

Life After Death - TobyMac

Always - Chris Tomlin

My Jesus - Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson

2:22 - Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best American Roots Performance

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) - Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According to Raechel - Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty - Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground - Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter - Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Music Performance

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] - Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again - Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message - Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way - Dr. John

Good to Be… - Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… - Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

Bright Star - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

Forever - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

High And Lonesome - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Prodigal Daughter - Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Global Music Performance

“Udhero Na” - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love” - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down” - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

“Bayethe” - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura - Masa Takumi

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs - Will Ackerman

Joy - Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana - Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger - Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House - Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement - Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! - Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet - Justin Roberts

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues - Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie - Buddy Guy

Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland

Crown - Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper

Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound - Judy Collins

Revealer - Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line - Janis Ian

Age of Apathy - Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street - Punch Brothers

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted - Koffee

Scorcha - Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm - Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani - Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky

Best Comedy Album

The Closer - Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow

Sorry - Louis CK

We All Scream - Patton Oswalt

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me - Viola Davis

Music Is History - Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change - John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy &Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) - Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical - Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night - Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night - Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop - Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman - Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy - Richard Jacques, composer

Old World - Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive” [From King Richard] - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [From Where the Crawdads Sing] - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] - Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] - Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Yet To Come” - BTS

“Woman” - Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was” - Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film” - Taylor Swift

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only - Adele, Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers

Our World - Justin Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish, Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía, Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - (Various Artists), Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

Best Immersive Audio Album

Aguilera - Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open - Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 - Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World - Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales - Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

El País Invisible - Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring the Global Messengers)

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Snapshots - Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) - Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Minnesota, WI - Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Scrapple From The Apple - John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let It Happen - Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Never Gonna Be Alone - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying - Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)