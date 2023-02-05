Culture
Who Won At The 2023 Grammys
The winners, snubs, and surprises of the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Music’s biggest night — the 2023 Grammy Awards — are finally upon us.
Beyoncé is at the head of the pack with with nine nominations across the dance/electronic, general, and R&B categories. Following closely behind are Adele and Harry Styles with seven nominations each, Mary J. Blige with six nominations, and Taylor Swift, who nabbed four nominations with Red (Taylor’s Version).
Tonight’s broadcast include major changes have been made to the annual award show, including five new nomination categories, and a new special merit award honoring the best song for social change. The additional categories will honor a non-classical songwriter of the year; best spoken word poetry album; best alternative music performance; best Americana music performance; and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.
See all the 2023 Grammy Award winners, belo.w
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock” - Brandi Carlile (feat. Lucius)
“Woman” - Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“As It Was” - Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlie
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” - Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
“About Damn Time” - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(The Short Film)” - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy On Me” - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“God Did” - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Moscow Mule” - Bad Bunny
“Woman” - Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“As It Was” - Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” - ABBA
“Bam Bam” - Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” - Coldplay, BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
“Unholy” - Sam Smith, Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher - Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around - Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) - Norah Jones
Evergreen - Pentatonix
Thank You - Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy - Jeff Coffin
Not Tight - DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz - Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder - Brad Mehldau
Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Alternative Music Album
We - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” - Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” - Big Thief
“King” - Florence + The Machine
“Chaise Longue” - Wet Leg
“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” - Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” - Bryan Adams
“Old Man” - Beck
“Wild Child” - The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” - Idles
“Patient Number 9” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” - Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine” - Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” - Megadeth
“Kill or Be Killed” - Muse
“Degradation Rules” - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
“Blackout” - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” - Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout” - Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses” - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Harmonia’s Dream” - Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
“Patient Number 9” - John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon
Best R&B Performance
“Virgo’s Groove” - Beyoncé
“Here With Me” - Mary J. Blige (feat. Anderson .Paak)
“Over” - Lucky Daye
“Hrs & Hrs” - Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good” - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” - Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps On Fallin’” - Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
“Plastic Off the Sofa” - Beyoncé
“‘Round Midnight” - Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk - Cory Henry
Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Drones - Terrace Martin
Starfruit - Moonchild
Red Balloon - Tank and the Bangas
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It” - Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” - Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs” - Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good” - Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Candydrip - Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun - PJ Morton
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé: Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer
“Rosewood” - Bonobo: Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
“Don’t Forget My Love” - Diplo, Miguel: Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Mixer
“I’m Good (Blue)” - David Guetta, Bebe Rexha: David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers
“Intimidated” - Kaytranada ft. H.E.R.: H.E.R. & Kaytranada, producers; Kaytranada, mixer
“On My Knees” - Rüfüs Du Sol: Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rap Album
God Did - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry - Pusha T
Best Rap Performance
“God Did” - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” - Doja Cat
“Pushin P” - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Beautiful” - DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
“Wait for U” - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” - Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” - Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown,Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
“God Did” - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Pushin P” - Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
“Wait for U” - Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule,Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Viajante - Fonseca
Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
LA 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
Motomami - Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina - Chiquis
Un Canto por México – El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) - Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido - Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) - Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy - Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz - La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B - Víctor Manuelle
Legendario - Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence - George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
Black Radio III - Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
Chloë and the Next 20th Century - Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
Harry’s House - Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Wet Leg - Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Remixed Recording
About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix) - Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) - Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) - Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” - Kelsea Ballerini
“Something in the Orange” - Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” - Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” - Maren Morris
“Live Forever” - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking” - Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” - Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” - Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You – Revisited” - Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“Going Where The Lonely Go” - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town” - Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Doin’ This” - Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” - Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“If I Was a Cowboy” - Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” - Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
“‘Til You Can’t” - Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Positive - Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
When I Pray - DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, Songwriters
The Better Benediction - PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
Get Up - Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) - Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
So Good - DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
For God Is With Us - for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
Holy Forever - Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) - Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Die To Live - Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) - Ricky Dillard
Clarity - DOE
Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New - Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion - Elevation Worship
Breathe - Maverick City Music
Life After Death - TobyMac
Always - Chris Tomlin
My Jesus - Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise The Lord - Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots - Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family - Willie Nelson
2:22 - Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best American Roots Performance
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) - Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
Life According to Raechel - Madison Cunningham
Oh Betty - Fantastic Negrito
Stompin’ Ground - Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Prodigal Daughter - Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Music Performance
Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] - Eric Alexandrakis
There You Go Again - Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
The Message - Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way - Dr. John
Good to Be… - Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… - Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
Bright Star - Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
Forever - Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
High And Lonesome - T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Prodigal Daughter - Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na” - Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love” - Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last” - Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down” - Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe” - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Positano Songs - Will Ackerman
Joy - Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana - Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger - Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Children’s Music Album
Into The Little Blue House - Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
The Movement - Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go! - Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet - Justin Roberts
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues - Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie - Buddy Guy
Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall
Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far - Shemekia Copeland
Crown - Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance - Ben Harper
Set Sail - North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
Spellbound - Judy Collins
Revealer - Madison Cunningham
The Light At The End Of The Line - Janis Ian
Age of Apathy - Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street - Punch Brothers
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted - Koffee
Scorcha - Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm - Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi - Shaggy
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani - Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center - Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man - Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky
Best Comedy Album
The Closer - Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster - Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent - Randy Rainbow
Sorry - Louis CK
We All Scream - Patton Oswalt
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me - Viola Davis
Music Is History - Questlove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman
Best Musical Theater Album
Caroline, Or Change - John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy &Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) - Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ The Musical - Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night - Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live On Opening Night - Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop - Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman - Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer
No Time To Die - Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory, composer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou, composer
Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy - Richard Jacques, composer
Old World - Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Be Alive” [From King Richard] - Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Carolina” [From Where the Crawdads Sing] - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] - Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] - Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] - Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
Best Music Video
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Yet To Come” - BTS
“Woman” - Doja Cat
“The Heart Part 5” - Kendrick Lamar
“As It Was” - Harry Styles
“All Too Well: The Short Film” - Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only - Adele, Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers
Our World - Justin Bieber, Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 - Billie Eilish, Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) - Rosalía, Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - (Various Artists), Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn - Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
Best Immersive Audio Album
Aguilera - Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
Divine Tides - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories…Do Not Open - Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 - Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World - Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Instrumental Composition
African Tales - Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
El País Invisible - Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring the Global Messengers)
Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
Snapshots - Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) - Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
Minnesota, WI - Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
Scrapple From The Apple - John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Let It Happen - Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
Never Gonna Be Alone - Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying - Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) - Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
