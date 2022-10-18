Inside The American Horror Story NYC Horror Boutique

MENU
American Horror Story
has been spooking the living daylights out of us with campy, legitimately terrifying horror for the last decade — bringing along everyone from Lady Gaga to Stevie Nicks to do so. Now, you can experience the horrors live, with an interactive store experience happening in New York City this month.
Courtesy of FX
FX opened the
AHS:NYC Shop
in the West Village on October 14 to celebrate the release of the 11th installment of the series, which premieres October 19 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.
Courtesy of FX
