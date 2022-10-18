Culture

Inside The American Horror Story NYC Horror Boutique

An immersive American Horror Story experience is here...if you dare.

American Horror Story has been spooking the living daylights out of us with campy, legitimately terrifying horror for the last decade — bringing along everyone from Lady Gaga to Stevie Nicks to do so. Now, you can experience the horrors live, with an interactive store experience happening in New York City this month.Courtesy of FX
FX opened the AHS:NYC Shop in the West Village on October 14 to celebrate the release of the 11th installment of the series, which premieres October 19 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu. Courtesy of FX
