Anna Delvey Has A Reality TV Show In The Works

Anna Sorokin AKA Anna Delvey, the scammer extraordinaire who conned New York City’s elites and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, isn’t going anywhere. Instead, get ready to continue to be a part of her long con to fame, a con that even though it landed her in prison, is going to give her a lifetime of fame — because there’s an Anna Sorokin docuseries in the works.

In our scam-obsessed culture, interest in the fake heiress never really left, but it has been renewed recently, with the premiere of Inventing Anna, the campy Shonda Rimes Netflix nine-episode scripted series based off the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler. The series stars Julia Garner as Sorokin and follows the journalist who broke the story.

I think we can all agree that if there’s anyone who doesn’t need a larger spotlight, it’s Sorokin. But I do have a craving to see the real-life Anna, or whoever she currently purports to be. As much as we love montages of rich people partying on yachts, or mental breakdowns by journalists crumbling from their own self-importance, when you watch the Inventing Anna, you do kind of wish for the level of sordid detail that both Hulu and Netflix gave us in the wake of the Fyre Fest scam. Fact, after all, is always better than fiction. (Side note: Sorokin actually may have scammed Billy McFarland of Frye Fest infamy.)

Unfortunately, the docuseries wouldn’t focus on her past crimes, but would begin where Inventing Anna ends, following her post-prison life. Right now, the production company behind the messiest and most influential reality TV show, including The Real World and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is trying to find a home for the series.

“Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak,” said Director of Development Michael Driscoll. “We’ve been developing this project with her for months now — and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her. She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”

Sorokin was released from prison in February 2021, but was arrested six weeks later by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa. She’s been held in detention for the last year, where she’s fighting deportation to Germany.