Astrology
The new moon in Aries meets up with Chiron for an illuminating look on pain and courage.
The first new moon of the astrological year arrives on Friday, April 1 at 2:24 a.m. EST at 11 degrees in the sign of the ram, Aries. What makes this lunation worth noting? Find out everything you need to know to make the most of it, ahead.
First things first: Aries is a cardinal sign, a modality within astrology that’s all about initiation. Guess what’s also about initiation? New moons. This lunation is already the perfect time to set intentions and start anew, and with Aries’ cardinal energy on its side, it’s all the more potent.