Sophia June
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Austin Butler attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Ant...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Culture

Austin Butler Still Slips Into His Elvis Voice

“I’ve never loved somebody I’ve never met more than Elvis.”

Austin Butler, famous for small roles as someone’s nameless crush on shows like Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly place, is set to skyrocket to fame among more than just teens, as the star of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming musical biopic Elvis.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Butler, who is shaping up to be a Very Serious Actor, recently spoke with GQ about his role, which he dedicated his entire life to — so much so, that Butler still occasionally slips into an husky-voiced Elvis timbre.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
fb
tw

Tap