Austin Butler Still Slips Into His Elvis Voice

Culture
“I’ve never loved somebody I’ve never met more than Elvis.”
Austin Butler, famous for small roles as someone’s nameless crush on shows like Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly place, is set to skyrocket to fame among more than just teens, as the star of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming musical biopic Elvis.
Butler, who is shaping up to be a Very Serious Actor, recently spoke with GQ about his role, which he dedicated his entire life to — so much so, that Butler still occasionally slips into an husky-voiced Elvis timbre.