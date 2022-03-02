Avril Lavigne On Not Being A “Doormat” In Her Career

Culture
She gets more legendary every day.
Those of us who donned jelly bracelets and neckties for Avril Lavigne concerts in 2003 for the tour of the seminal record Let Go are living for the singer’s press tour to hype her new album Love Sux, which was released February 25 on Travis Barker’s DTA records.
Her latest interview, in this month’s issue of Alternative Press, shined more light on her early career. Lavigne told Rico Nasty that she would often bring her own clothes to magazine photoshoots, refusing to wear the clothes stylists selected for her.