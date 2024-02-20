Balenciaga’s Latest Collab Is Not What You’d Think

Balenciaga’s latest inspiration? The hallowed halls of the conservatory.

Partnering with Manhattan School of Music, the design house has released a playlist and campaign in honor of the late composer and arranger Angelo Badalamenti on Feb. 20. Before his death in 2022, the composer, whose alma mater is the Manhattan School of Music, composed the soundtrack for David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and the Twin Peaks theme, alongside earning several lifetime achievement honors.

The original playlist was hand-selected by Badalamenti and includes a compilation of his own works. Additionally, a series of Badalamenti merch is available for purchase in select stores and on Balenciaga’s website. The collection consists of T-shirts and crewnecks emblazoned with the composer’s hand-scripted score “Torch Theme,” while the accompanying campaign features Manhattan School of Music students and members of Badalamenti’s family wearing the range.

Courtesy of Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

As part of the partnership, Balenciaga is also sponsoring a dedicated master class for students, free of charge, to compose original works inspired by Badalamenti.