For many of us, our first dream house belonged to Barbie: a Pepto Bismol-pink, idyllic wonderland. Now, Barbie and PIN-UP are doing a deep-dive into all things Barbie Dreamhouse from an architectural perspective.
The 152-page hardcover art book discusses how Barbie’s Dreamhouse “reflects an evolution of design styles and domestic ideals.” The Dreamhouse broke the mold of the traditional dollhouse, with each iteration celebrating Barbie’s independence, while reflecting the trends of each version’s time period, from the 1960s bungalow to present day.