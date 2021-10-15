39 Early Holiday Deals On Amazon That Are So Freaking Good

With supply chain issues forecasted and slower mail delivery policies going into effect, Amazon’s best holiday deals have been leaked to the public early this year — as in, literally right now. In an effort to beat the rush on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you might want to do some holiday shopping so you can take advantage of these discounts while you can. You’ll score yourself a killer bargain and won’t be left empty-handed when these goods inevitably sell out, and they’ll be delivered long before the holiday deadline so you won’t have to worry about receiving your most important gifts on time.

There are deep discounts on the latest tech, from Amazon Fire HD streaming sticks with voice control to the Apple MacBook Air, plus tons of smart components for your home like robot vacuums and cult favorite smart plugs. Luxe Le Creuset cookware also makes an appearance, along with editor-approved beauty favorites by award-winning brands. Make a quick list and check this one twice: these early holiday deals won’t outlast the season.

57% Off Amazon’s Bestselling Touchless Thermometer DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon - $12.91 $29.99 See On Amazon This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere -- and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional 5% off.

40% Off These Luxe Cooling Hotel Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon - $19.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 145,000 shoppers and are among the most popular pillows on the site. If you click the coupon box, you can score an additional 40% off.

34% Off These All-Star Disposable Face Masks KN95 Face Masks in Black (50-pack) Amazon - $18.35 $27.66 See On Amazon Breathable and with a filter-efficiency of 95%, KN95 face masks have become a standard in safety. The 3D structure is designed to fit snugly along the sides while giving your nose space, and an adjustable noseclip ensures security. Nearly 1,600 people give this mask 4.6 stars, so you'll be sitting pretty with this 50-piece count.

25% Off These Apple AirPods With A Charging Case Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon - $119 $159 See On Amazon Customers can't stop raving about the Apple AirPods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to five hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

37% Off These KEVLAR-Coated Lightning Cables Extra Long Lightning Cables (3-Pack, 10 ft each) Amazon - $12.57 $19.99 See On Amazon These durable and extra-long lightning cables give you 10 feet of length so you can have free range while charging your devices. Compatible with any lightning-connected Apple product, they come in a 3-pack so you can juice up multiple items at once. They boast an impressive 4.6 stars across nearly 36,000 ratings.

38% Off This Voice-Controlled HD Streaming Stick Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $24.99 $39.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you don’t even have to press a button to stream your favorite shows. It boasts over 58,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and can stream in full HD.

44% Off The Amazon Echo Show Smart Display Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) Amazon - $44.99 $79.99 See On Amazon This Alexa-connected smart display has a crisp and portable 5.5" screen that lets you make video calls, watch shows, flip through recipes, and manage smart devices in your home. Control with your voice or the interactive touchscreen. This do-everything gadget has a stellar 4.6-star average across 423,000 ratings.

38% Off The Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker With A Virtual Assistant Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon - $24.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for an impressive 38% off right now. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from nearly a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

25% Off Bissell’s Turbo-Charged Robotic Vacuum With A Mop Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $299.99 $399.99 See On Amazon Specifically designed to tackle the tough messes found in homes with pets, this two-in-one robot vacuum also works as a mop. It's recommended for use on hard floors, and can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

37% This Cult Favorite Makeup Organizer 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer with Adjustable Compartment Heights Amazon - $18.99 $29.99 See On Amazon This transparent organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so all your items are easily spy-able. Perfect for makeup, skincare products, hair accessories, jewelry, and more, over 7,000 reviewers give this practical space-saver 4.6 stars.

29% Off These Wildly Popular Satin Pillowcases NTBAY Zippered Satin Pillow Cases for Hair & Skin (2-Pack) Amazon - $9.95 $13.99 See On Amazon Keep your hair and skin looking and feeling their best while adding a touch of luxury to your bed with this two-pack of satin pillowcases. They have a zippered closure to keep them from sliding off of your pillow while you sleep, and come in multiple colors and sizes.

40% Off This Luxury French Cookware Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt Amazon - $179.95 $300 See On Amazon If you've been waiting for Le Creuset's enameled dutch ovens to go on sale, consider your wait over. Right now, you can get this piece of heirloom cookware for a whopping 40% off on Amazon. It boasts a near-perfect average rating of 4.9 stars with hundreds of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

24% Off A Travel Pack Of KN95 Masks With *Rave* Reviews SupplyAID KN95 Face Masks in White (5-pack) Amazon - $12.98 $16.99 See On Amazon Suitable for daily travel protection, SupplyAID's KN95 face masks protect respiratory health with 95% filter efficiency. This 5-pack is ideal for stashing in a backpack, purse, or glove compartment so you always have freshies on hand. Over 75,000 reviewers give these an impressive 4.5-stars.

27% Off These Tiny Smart Plugs With A Massive Following Kasa Mini Smart Plugs, 2-Pack Amazon - $14.69 $19.99 See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your home tech, a set of smart plugs is a great place to start. These mini plugs let you voice control any outlet with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast over 60,000 perfect five-star ratings.

25% Off The Decorative LED Candles That Look Shockingly Real GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon - $31.99 $39.99 See On Amazon If you want to add some ambiance to your space without dealing with actual candles, get this set of three flameless LED candles instead. They come in pretty gold glass containers, run on AA batteries, and come with a 10-key remote that includes a timer.

20% Off The Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro Amazon - $199 $249 See On Amazon Majorly discounted while the sale lasts, these Apple AirPods Pro are a steal, offering active noise cancellation, a water-resistant design, and a more comfortable, ergonomic fit when compared to previous models. With 250,000 Amazon ratings and counting, these best-selling Bluetooth earbuds have earned a near-perfect, 4.8-star average overall.

50% Off This Soothing Weighted Blanket That Improves Your Sleep YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon - $39.80 $79.99 See On Amazon The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

42% Off A Game-Changing Blowout Brush REVLON One-Step Styler Amazon - $34.99 $59.99 See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 313,000 ratings (!). The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

33% Off This Skin-Quenching Antioxidant Serum TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon - $19.99 $29.99 See On Amazon This cult-favorite vitamin C serum also has vitamin E for healing, witch hazel for toning, and hyaluronic acid for moisture. The 88,000 Amazon reviews speak for themselves. (Don’t forget to clip that digital coupon for extra savings.)

32% Off These Fan Favorite Bike Shorts Ewedoos High Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets Amazon - $16.95 $24.95 See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a comfortable high-waisted silhouette, and are made from a silky soft fabric that's designed to help keep you cool. The best part, though, is the fact that these shorts have large side pockets big enough to hold a smartphone. They boast an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon from thousands of shoppers.

29% Off These Spa-Worthy Dermaplaning Razors Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Facial Razor (3-Pack) Amazon - $4.99 $6.99 See On Amazon These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 135,000 Amazon ratings, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

57% Off A Drugstore Concealer Beauty Gurus Adore Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Amazon - $4.33 $9.99 See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 112,000 ratings and a 4.4-star average, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

28% Off This Award-Winning Drugstore Mascara Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara Amazon - $4.32 $5.99 See On Amazon This popular volumizing mascara from Covergirl boasts an impressive 8,600+ perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Fans say that it doesn't clump, and is great for achieving a high-drama look.

50% Off High-Density Steel Scissors That Stay Sharp For Years Ultra Sharp Multipurpose Scissors (3-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $18.99 See On Amazon Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

28% Off A Weather-Resistant Smart Plug With Voice Control Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon - $17.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Set timers for your string lights, control your outdoor entertainment center, and more with this outdoor smart plug. It comes with two outlets, and works within 300 feet of the nearest WiFi source.

70% Off The #1 Soothing Body Wash For Sensitive Skin Aveeno Fragrance-Free Body Wash for Sensitive Skin (33 oz) Amazon - $3.99 $13.39 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin, then you'll want to snag this fragrance-free body wash from Aveeno while it's on sale. It has an overall rating of 4.7 stars from over 22,000 Amazon shoppers, and is the number one best seller in the bath and shower gel category.

18% Off These Derm-Favorite Makeup Wipes Neutrogena Day & Night Wipes With Makeup Remover Amazon - $13.46 $16.39 See On Amazon With an overall 4.8-star rating from nearly 80,000 Amazon shoppers, these alcohol-free makeup remover wipes are a must-have item. These best-selling facial wipes can be used day or night, and for under $15, you can snag 75 wipes.

38% Off These Fire-Resistant Zip Ties Heavy Duty Zip Ties, 8 Inch (100-Pack) Amazon - $6.19 $9.99 See On Amazon Zip ties are so useful to have around the house for everything from minor repairs to keeping your holiday decorations in place, and this 100-pack of heavy duty zip ties is currently on sale. They have a self-locking design, and are backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.

10% Off The 2020 Apple Macbook Air 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop Amazon - $899 $999 See On Amazon If you've been waiting for sale season to buy a new laptop, this is your opportunity to get the 2020 Macbook Air at a solid discount. It boasts an overall 4.8-star rating from over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. This model has a 13-inch retina display, and comes in three color options.

14% Off This Self-Sharpening Grooming Set Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series Trimmer with 13 attachments Amazon - $17.99 $20.99 See On Amazon This all-in-one grooming tool boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating from over 76,000 Amazon shoppers who love its versatility. It comes with 13 different attachments, so it has a wide variety of uses, as well as self-sharpening steel blades.

58% Off This Soothing pH-Balanced Hand Soap Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (6-Pack) Amazon - $5.94 $13.99 See On Amazon Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, and is a steal at less than a dollar per bottle.

47% Off 100 Of These Sleek Black Surgical Masks Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $19 See On Amazon These disposable face masks are on major sale right now, since they're less than 10 cents a piece when you buy the 100-pack. They have a folding design, offer three layers of protection, and have comfortable elastic ear loops.

34% Off A Cult Favorite Humidifier That’s Whisper-Quiet AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedrooms & Large Rooms Amazon - $32.97 $49.99 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a 2.2-liter capacity, and multiple mist settings, so you can breathe easy. It's Amazon's number-one bestselling humidifier, and has thousands of fans on the site. Clip the digital coupon to save an extra $4 on top of its discounted price.

47% Off A #1 Bestselling Beauty Icon Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation, 1 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $3.15 $5.99 See On Amazon Maybelline's Fit Me foundation has earned its place in the drugstore foundation hall of fame. Its lightweight formula is great for everyday wear, and leaves a medium-coverage, matte finish that's easy to match to your skin tone, thanks to the 40-color shade range. With 72,000 Amazon ratings and a glowing, 4.5-stars overall, this foundation is tried and true — and majorly discounted while sales last.

41% Off The Buttery Peachskin Leggings You’ll Live In SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon - $11.89 $19.99 See On Amazon A pair of comfortable, high-waisted leggings is a wardrobe staple, and these best-selling leggings come in capri and full length, and 25 different colors. They're made with a spandex-blend fabric that's perfect for working out, running errands, or lounging on the couch. They're so versatile, it's no wonder they have a 4.3-star overall average after 66,000 Amazon ratings.

33% Off These Fishnet Stockings With More Than 20,000 Five-Star Ratings Charmnight High-Waisted Fishnet Stockings (2-Pack) Amazon - $5.99 $9 See On Amazon The number one best-selling pair of tights on Amazon, these fishnet stockings are great for layering underneath shorts, dresses, or skirts, and add a fun detail to any outfit. These come in a total of three different net designs and have an elastic waistband so they fit comfortably, no matter how long you wear them.