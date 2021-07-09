The Best Music Podcasts For When You Don’t Want To Listen To Music

Culture
For music lovers, by music lovers.
In the shocking event that a music lover tires of listening to music, do not fret: There are always music podcasts. Ahead, you’ll find the best music appreciation and thorough analysis the podcasting world has to offer, including deep dives on albums, music icons, entire decades, and more.
Los Angeles-based culturista Yasi Salek has given a voice to the voiceless: people who are total freaks for their favorite band. Salek brings on experts to explain cult bands and iconic artists, and exactly why they’re worthy of obsession.
