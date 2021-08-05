Paris Hilton is undeniably one of the most influential celebrities of our time. As the namesake of craven gossip entity Perez Hilton in the early aughts, the heiress essentially invented the concept of being famous for being famous, which has come to define our current concept of celebrity today. Amongst a reckoning of how we as a culture treated young, female celebrities of that era, there’s been an overdue recognition of the impact Hilton had on our culture. In honor of her Netflix show Cooking With Paris, where she cooks with friends like Kim Kardashian, Saweetie, and Demi Lovato, we break down some of the heiress’ most defining cultural moments.