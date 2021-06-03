Culture
Career musicians need to step up their game.
Sometimes the stars will align, and a made-up band from a TV show or movie will hit harder than any real band who plays music as a career. Made-up songs have made their mark on pop culture for decades, and it’s high time they got their flowers. Ahead, you’ll find some of the best — and most underrated — made-up songs from throwback cartoons, iconic teen films, and blustering comedies.
The rock outfit The Beets not only advocated for the importance of a healthy diet, but they also crafted an earworm hook that’s embedded itself into our hearts and minds for decades.