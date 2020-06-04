Where To Donate To Help Black People With Disabilities

More than half of Black people with disabilities in the United States will be arrested by the time they reach their late 20s. It's impossible to know just how many Black people who are shot by police or victims of police violence also have disabilities due to a severe lack in federal record keeping, but estimates range from 20% to more than 40%.

Having a disability, whether it be physical or cognitive, puts Black people at an even greater risk of arrest or violence by the police.

"Law enforcement may not understand what they see or too rapidly interpret speech or actions," Epidemiologist and founder of Cure Violence at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health Gary Slutkin told Reuters Health back in 2017. "Or they may not have the luxury or be able to take the time to understand what is going on."

From its inception, Black Lives Matter has made a point of not only acknowledging Black people with disabilities, but including them, as well. Many are currently out on the streets protesting, and those who are unable to do that, are seeking out other ways to help.

For those who are looking for more places to put their money towards helping Black causes, below is a list of some organizations, compiled with the help of disability writer Sara Luterman, the Black Disability Collective, and Autism advocate Jen White-Johnson, that are currently helping out Black people with disabilities, including those risking their lives to protest.

Autistic Women and Nonbinary Network (AWN): AWN currently has a fund for that gives direct support, mutual aid, and reparations by/for autistic people of color. If you are in need of relief right now, you can also reach out through the fund's page.

HEARD: HEARD provides support and assistance for deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, deafdisabled, and disabled ("deaf/disabled") going through the criminal justice system.

Disability Justice Mutual Aid Fund: A short-term fund taking donations until June 16, providing money for disabled organizers who are protesting. You can send money via PayPal at tinyurl.com/disjusticefund or request funds here.

Disability Justice Culture Club: The Disability Justice Fund is currently delivering funds to QTBIPOC in the Bay Area. To donate, Venmo @Yomi-Wrong.

Ramp Your Voice: Vilissa Thompson is a Disability Rights Consultant and writer creating content about the the intersectional disabled experience. You can support her work through her Patreon.

Women For Political Change: Working with the Black Disability Collective, Women For Political Change is prioritizing funds to go toward black/disabled people.

If you're also interested in supporting the protests outside of bail funds, here are some mutual aid funds and grassroots organizations for you to donate to, as well.