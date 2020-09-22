Considering home is one of the very few places most people spend their time in 2020, the urge to make your space feel more cozy and comfortable is nearly impossible to avoid. One of the easiest (and most budget-friendly) ways to do that is by investing in a few solid candles — and internet-favorite brand Boy Smells is delivering a new batch to get excited about with its new, limited-edition fall collection.

Officially launched on September 22, the brand's latest collection, Hypernature, is a limited series designed to honor the fragrances of nature — amplified in the funky, experimental, and kaleidoscopic way Boy Smells has stayed true to since its debut in 2016. Retailing for $39 each, the series includes four brand-new candles: Agua de Jardín, inspired by lush greens with notes of pimento berry, coconut water, fig leaves, and salted musks; Neopêche, a peachy, warm pink peppercorn, with additional notes of rose and oak moss; Rhubarb Smoke, a rhubarb-rich scent with notes of white birch, lush ivy, and wild figs; and online exclusive Polyamberous, a smokey scent with notes of patchouli fraction, geranium, and tobacco flower.

What's more, each candle is available in a Boy Smells reusable, colored glass tumbler. They're available individually at a standard 8.5-ounces, or as a 3-ounce votive trio set for $58, on BoySmells.com and in select retailers.

See all four scents, below.