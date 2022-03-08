Culture
Netflix's 'Bridgerton' returns for another frothy season — and its soundtrack features more of your favorite pop stars.
There’s so much to be agog at in Bridgerton, from dresses that resemble layer cakes to passionate sex-scenes so far from the realm of typical period pieces that you feel weird watching it with your roommates. Scoring all of this is pop music in the musical stylings of a string quartet, in the perfect combo of high and low-brow culture that makes the show so fun.
As the second season of Bridgerton draws closer to its March 25 release on Netflix, the show’s music supervisor Justin Kamps broke down the season’s official tracklist, in an article for Netflix’s Tudum.