Britney Spears is currently fighting in court to end the conservatorship by her father, who since 2008 has been in control of her life decisions and finances. She’s announced she’s recently retired, which, fair, because this pop star has given us more than we deserve since her groundbreaking debut Hit Me Baby One More Time was released in 1999. But Britney gave us more than music: Here, we take a look back at some of the pop star’s greatest cameos — roles where she played herself or guest starred, in some of the most decade-defining shows and movies of the time.