The old adage “if you know, you know” is infuriating if you’re on the side of not knowing. When the Gen Z community over on TikTok began describing things as cheug or cheugy, there was an outcry from Millennials who were in the dark. What did cheugy mean? Where did it come from? Were they, or a loved one, affected by the cheug and completely blind to it? The confusion ends now. Below, you’ll find a comprehensive breakdown of the origin of cheug, what is or isn’t cheugy, and what that means for you and your family.

What is it?

The boiled down essence of cheug is something, or someone, who is out of touch. They may think they’re trendy, but they’re wrong. They may think they get it, but they don’t. Think of cheug as the cousin to basic. She’s younger, more niche, and views many Millennial trends with an eye-roll and a slight feeling of cringe.

The term dates back to 2013, when now-software developer Gaby Rasson, 23, coined the term while matriculating at Beverly Hills High school. “It was a category that didn’t exist,” she said to The New York Times. “There was a missing word that was on the edge of my tongue and nothing to describe it and ‘cheugy’ came to me. How it sounded fit the meaning.”

What are some examples?

Once the concept of cheug hit TikTok earlier this year, we now have an even deeper understanding of what is or isn’t cheugy. Like all things, it’s totally subjective. A corny caption on an Instagram post could conjure the cheug (double cheug points if it also involves a “funny” pose). Being a devout and public lover of Disney into adulthood gives off cheugy energy. Taking Buzzfeed quizzes in the year 2021 is simply a cheug pastime. Repping your college alma mater 24/7? Babe, that’s cheugy. It also must be noted that getting upset that Gen Z popularized a new word is also — wait for it — extremely cheugy.

Am I Cheugy?

Deciding whether or not you’re cheugy requires some rigorous personal inventory. Look around your home. Do you have anything that says “Live! Laugh! Love” on it? How about merchandise from the fictional paper and office supply company, Dunder Mifflin? Do any material possessions commemorate your “Girlboss” spirit? Does wearing a Gucci logo belt make you feel cool and stylish? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you’ve tested positive for being cheugy.

If you or a loved one is cheugy, the first question that must be asked is: Do I actually give a f*ck? The concept of cheug in and of itself is rapidly becoming cheugy as more articles like this are published. There’s probably a new word entering the zeitgeist at this moment that will make cheugy completely moot! Feel free to Marie Kondo the cheug out of your life, embrace it, or wait for the new word that will sending you spiraling over the passage of time. The choice is in your hands, and ultimately, no one cares.