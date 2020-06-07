50 Cool (& Super Cheap) Things Spiking In Popularity On Amazon

Amazon has come a long way from its humble roots. Once primarily a place to buy books, or maybe electronics, the online retail behemoth now sells practically everything under the sun, usually offering pages upon pages of options to choose from. Indeed, with its vast range of products from sharply competing sellers, Amazon is almost like a tiny microcosm of the world at large — which means, just like in the real world, insight from your fellow shoppers will be instrumental to determining what’s actually worth investing in. Take these cool (and super cheap!) products currently spiking in popularity on Amazon, for example. If they’ve managed to cut through the noise and gain the attention of your fellow shoppers, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll be excited about them, too.

Even if you’re not exactly searching for new ways to blow your shopping budget, it’s worth paying attention to which products are flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves. Because the company is at the cutting edge of E-commerce, new products tend to become popular on Amazon just before they capture the attention of the masses. Often, this means you’ll be able to snag a great deal on a product before prices begin to soar, or even worse — before it completely sells out.

Of all the viral products spiking in popularity on Amazon right now, the ones on this list made the cut for two important reasons. First, they’re cheap — like, super cheap. Second, and more importantly, reviewers swear by them because they really work, and in one way or another, they’ll actually improve your day-to-day life. Factor in free returns and two-day Prime shipping, and the risk factor here is practically non-existent.

Intrigued? Just don’t wait too long — prices this low won’t stick around forever.

1. The Korean Way Get Smooth, Exfoliated Skin From Head To Toe

In Korea, these exfoliating cloths have been ubiquitous for decades, but in recent years, they've spiked in popularity in other parts of the world, too. Made of 100% viscose, the exfoliating cloths are sewn into a simple rectangular mitt, which you can wear like a glove as you exfoliate your entire body (they're a bit too rough to use on your face). Pretty simple, but they work, as nearly 4,000 reviewers were happy to attest to. Just get your skin nice and wet first for them to work most effectively, and watch as all the dead skin sheds off your body.

2. The Ideal Blow Dryer For Travel — Especially If You're Going Abroad

Despite its compact size, reviewers say this travel-ready blow dryer from Conair packs some serious power, and that's not all — unlike many blow dryers, it's designed to detect foreign voltage when you're traveling abroad and will adjust automatically, which eliminates the need for a converter. It also features three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot setting, making it easy to customize your blow-drying session to your hair type.

3. These Reusable Straws That Can Attach To Your Keychain

Save the turtles — but that doesn't mean you have to give up straws entirely. Made of premium stainless steel with a soft silicone lip, these reusable straws are designed for on-the-go use. Their extendable design allows them to collapse and fit into a small, tube-like case, which comes complete with a clip to attach to your purse or keychain. For just $6, you'll get two straws, two cases, and two cleaning brushes, in your choice of 10 metallic colors.

4. These Spikes That Make Your House Plants Thrive (Even If They're Currently Struggling)

These plant food spikes from Miracle-Gro are packed with essential nutrients that help house plants thrive. Stick one into the soil your house plant is potted in, and it'll feed and nourish your plant for up to two months."Coming from an amateur apartment gardener with some over 150 house plants, I have to admit, these miracle grow sticks are MAGIC STICKS!!" one reviewer gushed. "Trust me, if you love your plants like I do and you want to either save or make your plants flourish, give these a whirl," they added.

5. This Best-Selling Power Station To Charge Your Devices On The Go

It's difficult to overstate how excited people are about Anker's portable charging station — of the 17,000 (!!!) Amazon users who rated their purchase, a full 82% left a perfect five-star rating, and over 11,000 wrote a glowing review. Despite its lightweight and compact size, fans say it boasts a seriously impressive amount of charging power, and can charge up to three devices at once. Plus, it even comes with a micro USB cable (the lightning cable required for Apple devices is sold separately), as well as a drawstring carrying pouch.

6. A Dozen Pearl-Encrusted Barrettes That Are Super Cheap (But Don't Look It)

Banish bad hair days — and add a soft-glam aesthetic to any basic 'do — all thanks to these gorgeously oversized, pearl-encrusted barrettes. Sold in a (shockingly) affordable pack of 12, each clip varies slightly in size and shape. Wear several at once for a maximalist look, or choose one to wear on its own for a more polished effect.

7. An Alarm Clock That That Wakes You Up Gently By Simulating A Sunrise

If getting out of bed in the morning is a struggle for you, it's worth giving this sunrise alarm clock a shot. Its built-in LED lamp, which gradually grows brighter as your alarm approaches, is designed to mimic the gentle wake-up call of a real sunrise. At night, you can create a simulated sunset to help you fall asleep, too. It also doubles as a nightlight with seven different color options, and comes with seven soothing natural sounds, as well as a built-in AM/FM radio.

8. Top-Rated Yoga Shorts That Fit Like A Dream — & They Have Pockets

Amazon reviewers can't get enough of these yoga shorts, giving them over 2,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far. And what's not to love? The soft, four-way stretch fabric they're made with wicks away moisture and keeps its shape all day long. Fans say they seem more expensive than they are, and love their subtle compression and comfortable fit. They're available in dozens of colors and two different inseam lengths, too. Best of all though, they have two side pockets, which are roomy enough to fit a large smart phone.

9. The Cult-Favorite Productivity Planner That's Proven To Work

Admittedly, almost every planner on the market claims to help you stay productive and reach your long-term goals. What makes the Panda Planner different, however, is that it's actually proven to do that — which helps explain why it's endorsed by top psychologists and other experts, and has over 3,000 glowing five-star reviews. In fact, the company is so confident it'll work for you that they've taken out the risk factor: Try it for a month, and if you're not impressed, they'll refund your purchase, no questions asked.

10. A Top-Rated Charging Stand For Your Apple Watch

You'll love how your Apple Watch looks on this sleek watch stand, but it's good for more than just display purposes — it'll actually charge your device, all while keeping it neat and protected from damage. Made of high-quality aluminum, it's available in gold or silver, in addition to the pretty pink pictured above. "It's nice because I don't have to remove my case to charge my watch," one reviewer noted. "Most watch stands don't take into account for the possibility that people use cases on their watch."

11. A 60-Pack Of Page Dividers That Make It Easier To Stay Organized

These sticky page dividers have a stellar reputation among Amazon reviewers — based on feedback from over 6,000 shoppers, they've managed to maintain a near-perfect average rating of 4.7 stars. Fans love how unlike smaller sticky tabs, the dividers themselves are super sturdy and durable, and their stickiness is strong enough to stay put, yet not so strong that it'll rip your page if you try to remove one. "These things are the BEST. I use one sheet for each project and keep them in my calendar so I can prioritize and plan," one reviewer shared. "They keep me organized and on top of my stuff."

12.A Face Mask That's Sold In Tons Of Cute Prints

Since it's sold in so many colors and prints, you can stock up on multiple face masks to match everything in your wardrobe. Riah's face mask is breathable and stretchy, making it a comfortable choice to wear, too. Choose from leopard, tie-dye, camo, floral, and more.

13. A Cast Iron Skillet That's Perfect When You're Cooking For One

Despite the cheap price tag, reviewers swear this mini cast-iron skillet truly holds its own when compared to pricier competitors. In over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans report that it heats up quickly and evenly, and say it's well-made and durable enough to last for a lifetime. Since it's nice and portable, it's great for camping, too.

14. These Sticky Notes That Are Guaranteed To Put A Smile On People's Faces

These witty sticky notes will make you smile as you're setting reminders for yourself. They'll be a hilarious conversation starter at the office, and also work well as a fun (yet practical) gift. "I use these for work and my coworkers love it!" one reviewer shared. "Something to make them smile when they get back from their weekend."

15. An Easy Way To Make Parties & Family Get-Togethers Significantly More Interesting

If you love unusual conversations and philosophical questions, you'll love HYPERtheticals. Each of the 50 cards in the set features an intriguing hypothetical question meant to spur conversations, which tend to be truly hilarious.

16. This Korean Hair Treatment That's Seriously Effective At Repairing Damaged, Over-Processed Hair

In over 1,000 rave reviews, Amazon shoppers gush about how Cer-100 — the collagen-packed hair treatment from K-beauty brand Elizavecca — has completely transformed their hair. Its deep-conditioning formula is one of the most effective products on the market to nourish and repair dry, damaged, or over-processed hair. It's even been touted as an excellent dupe for Olaplex's cult-favorite hair treatment — but unlike Olaplex, Cer-100 costs less than $10.

17. The Cult-Favorite Facial Serum That Reviewers Can't Stop Recommending

It's tricky enough to find a great serum in general, let alone one that costs just $20. Nevertheless, reviewers swear this best-selling facial serum more than holds its own compared to pricier competitors, giving it over 7,000 (!!!) perfect five-star reviews thus far. In addition to glow-inducing vitamin C, it's packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich vitamin E — arguably the three most important skin care ingredients out there.

18. A Silicone Scalp Massager With A Whole Range Of Benefits

Using this scalp massager feels absolutely amazing, but that's not the only reason it's worth investing in. Massaging your scalp has a whole range of benefits: It can help remove product build-up, alleviate dandruff and itching, and increase blood flow to your hair follicles, which might even be able to help promote hair growth. Made of durable silicone with an ergonomic handle, the simple tool is a hit among Amazon shoppers, garnering nearly 5,000 glowing positive reviews thus far.

19. The Top-Rated Pimple Patches That Are Fortified With Zit-Zapping Ingredients Like Tea Tree Oil

Once you've used hydrocolloid pimple patches like these, you'll wonder how you went so long without them. Next time you wake up with an angry pimple, simply plop the clear sticker on and wear it overnight. Like magic, the sticker will suck out all the gunk — yes, it's a little gross, but also strangely satisfying. They're also infused with soothing and purifying ingredients, like calendula, cica, and tea tree, to help pimples heal faster.

20. These Twinkling String Lights That Make Any Space Feel Cozy & Magical

Transform any indoor or outdoor space into a magic-filled sanctuary with these whimsical string lights. The 300 warm-toned LED bulbs are waterproof and durable, and have eight different light-up settings, including flashing, twinkling, slow fade, and waves. Amazon reviewers certainly approve — of the 13,500 shoppers who left feedback after buying them, a full 80% gave them a perfect five-star review. "Pictures and videos do these lights no justice," one reviewer gushed. "They are SO pretty in person and add SO much to a room."

21. A Space-Saving Jewelry Organizer With A Clever Design

Keep your jewelry neatly organized and accessible with this thoughtfully designed jewelry box. The box is made up of four round sections that are fully rotatable, making it easy to slide out any one of the trays to access what's inside. It's made of premium ABS resin, with non-slip silicone pads covering the bottom of each tray. In addition to the white version pictured above, it's also available in black or pink.

22. A Must-Have Tool For Latte & Cappuccino Lovers

Kick your Starbucks habit (those prices add up so quickly!) and instead, use this electric milk frother to create barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home. With the simple press of a button, the battery-operated device creates foamy, frothy milk within mere minutes. It's also useful for making a variety of other fun drinks, including hot chocolate, cocktails, and more.

23. This Top-Rated Bikini That Looks Great On Literally Everyone — & Comes In So Many Stylish Colors & Prints

High-leg silhouettes are projected to be one of this summer's biggest swimwear trends, so it's not a bad idea to stay ahead of the curve and pick up this bandeau bikini now. There's a lot to appreciate about it — reviewers rave about how it looks amazing on virtually every body type — but perhaps its most exciting feature is the range of cool colors and prints it comes in. Between neon python and vintage-inspired lemons, you're sure to find a design that suits your swimwear style.

24. The Travel-Friendly Garment Steamer That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About

Only on Amazon would something as seemingly ordinary as this garment steamer inspire this much fanfare: The compact, portable device has more than 5,000 perfect five-star reviews, and still maintains a near-perfect average rating of 4.6 stars. "It heats up fast and is small enough to not take up too much space in my luggage," one reviewer reported. "But most importantly, it does an awesome job at steaming my clothes!" What more could you need?

25. The Cult-Favorite Moisturizer That Rivals Crème de la Mer

Weleda Skin Food is kind of a big deal. Rihanna swears by it. Beauty editors and top makeup artists can't stop recommending it. Into The Gloss even compared it to La Mer's cult-favorite moisturizing cream (but unlike La Mer, this won't eat up your entire paycheck). Packed with nourishing natural ingredients and several botanical oils, you can use it anywhere your skin is particularly dry and chapped, including on your elbows, hands, face, or lips. Or, use it on your cheekbones for a dewy, natural-looking sheen, in place of shimmery highlighter.

26. This Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Color-Changing Nightlight

Even on a list of viral products on Amazon, the popularity of this essential oil diffuser truly stands out. It already has nearly 27,000 perfect five-star reviews, and that number is growing at a truly staggering rate. It's a great way to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy at home, and makes a great natural alternative to artificially scented air fresheners. Despite being relatively small and compact, the tank is large enough to run continuously for up to six hours, after which it will shut off automatically.

27. A Hilarious Book That Can Be A Helpful Tool For Coping With Anxiety

Anxiety sucks. If you struggle with anxiety, you know that all too well — and although it won't solve everything, this book can be a great tool to help you cope. Simply titled "The Big Activity Book For Anxious People," it's a lot of things at once: a journal, a coloring book, and a source for advice, coping strategies, and soothing facts. Reviewers say it's absolutely hilarious, and many report that it really does help.

28. These Handy Plug-Ins That Make Any Device "Smart"

Are you the type who's constantly nervous you left the stove on when you leave the house? If so, you need these Wi-Fi enabled smart plugs in your life. Plugin any electronic device — lamps, a coffee maker, your hair straightener — and you'll then be able to control it remotely, either by enabling voice commands (if you own an Alexa or Google Home device) or using an app. Even if you don't mind turning on your coffee maker the old-fashioned way, the plugs are great for turning lights or a TV on and off when you're away, to trick potential intruders into thinking you're home.

29. This Breezy Swim Cover-Up That You Can Wear Beyond The Beach

How chic is this relaxed, airy tunic? With its classic menswear-inspired styling and crisp, clean look, it practically screams "relaxed elegance." Plus, the ways to wear it never seem to end: Throw it over a bikini as a breezy cover-up, pair it with leggings or bike shorts for a cool, casual look, or cinch the waist with a belt for a more structured silhouette. Crisp white complements the timeless look, but it also comes in over a dozen other colors, including a checked print.

30. An Affordable Ring Light To Upgrade Your Selfie Game

When it comes to ways to take your selfie game up a notch, you can't do much better than this best-selling ring light. While there are a lot of ring lights out there, this one in particular has several features that make it especially great for selfies. To ensure you get the best angle, it's designed with two long, bendable cords; One is attached to a holder for your cell phone, and the other is attached to the light itself. Plus, it has a fully rotatable, adjustable clip that can attach to any table or shelf, making it easy to get great lighting near any backdrop you love.

31. This $5 Mascara That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Finding a great mascara is difficult enough, but finding one for just $5 is practically unheard of. Nevertheless, Amazon reviewers swear Essence's Lash Princess is the real deal — over 13,000 shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating, and more than 7,000 left a glowing review, too.

"This is the mascara of all mascaras. I can't believe the time and money I spent over the years trying to find THE one," one reviewer wrote. "I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look," gushed another.

32. A Set Of 10 Reusable Storage Bags — & They're *So* Cute

How cute are these reusable zippered storage bags? Designed to look like colorful Mason jars, the bags are sold in a pack of 10, in various sizes to fit a range of foods. The fun design makes them perfect for packed lunches — you'll be the envy of all your co-workers or classmates.

33. A Rechargeable Lighter With A Long, Flexible Neck

Have you ever burnt your finger trying to light a candle that's almost burned down to the bottom of the jar? If so, this top-rated arc lighter is for you. The lighter's long, flexible neck makes it far easier to reach down into candles of all shapes and sizes — you'll be surprised how many times it can come in handy. Plus, the USB-powered battery lasts longer than many arc lighters; A full charge is enough to power over 500 uses.

34. These Reusable Cloths That Magically Remove Makeup Using Nothing But Water

These reusable makeup remover cloths almost seem to good to be true. Using nothing but warm water, the soft, plush cloths wash away every last trace of makeup — yes, even the most stubborn waterproof mascara. Sold in an affordable pack of five, reviewers swear they work like magic. Plus, because they can be washed in the machine and reused over and over again, they can save you a ton of money over time, and help reduce your environmental footprint, too.

35. A Hydrating Eye Cream That's Gentle & Lightweight

When it comes to ingredients with serious hydrating power, hyaluronic acid reigns supreme. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Eye Gel is formulated with a generous dose of HA, which helps explain why it's so effective at boosting hydration, leaving the delicate skin around your eyes plump, smooth, and moisturized. The lightweight, fragrance-free gel feels great going on and absorbs quickly into skin, without feeling sticky or leaving behind a greasy residue.

36. A Shine-Enhancing Straightening Brush That Works So Much Better Than A Flat Iron

Reviewers love how this two-in-one hair straightener has a built-in brush, because it smooths and detangles as it straightens, which cuts down on the need to use two hair tools at once. Great for almost any hair type, its 16 temperature settings range from 300 to 450 degrees, while an auto shut-off function is there to prevent accidents. "This brush works so well," one reviewer reported. "I can straighten my hair in half the time!"

37. A Giant Picnic Blanket That Can Be Folded Up & Stashed In Your Pocket

"We should have brought a blanket!" If you've ever said that during an impromptu park hangout or an afternoon at the beach, this portable, foldable blanket is for you. Compact and light enough to stash in your purse (or even your pocket), it unfolds into a full-sized blanket, which is not only waterproof, but also has built-in spikes on each corner to prevent wind from blowing it away.

38. An Ice Roller To Calm Puffy Skin, Ease Headaches, & More

Using an ice roller, like this one, has a whole range of worthwhile benefits, from calming puffy skin to providing soothing relief from headaches, allergies, and sinus infections. Buy it now and pop it the freezer so you'll have it on hand next time you need it.

39. This Handheld Vacuum You Never Knew You Needed

A mini vacuum cleaner might seem a bit frivolous at first glance — but once you own it, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it. Compact and portable, the battery-operated device is great for picking up crumbs off your desk, pet hair from your bed, or sand from those hard-to-reach crevices in your car seats. "This thing really packs a punch!" one reviewer wrote. "It's got a very powerful motor, and sucks up crumbs and dust like nobody's business."

40. A Fun, Fast-Paced Card Game That's Great For All Ages

Pretty much everyone who reviewed the card game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza on Amazon had only good things to say. Based on feedback from almost 3,500 reviews, the game has a near-perfect average rating of 4.8 stars. People say it's hilarious, fast-paced, and super easy to learn, and note that it's great for kids and adults of all ages. "This game is more mind bending and crazy than you think," one person wrote. "Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!"

41. A Cute Portable Fan That's Tiny, But Powerful

You'll be glad you own this mini handheld fan on hot summer days, especially when you're stuck in the car or outdoors. Despite being compact enough to throw in your purse, reviewers say it's surprisingly powerful, and because it's battery-operated, you can bring it virtually anywhere. Take your pick from three cute colors: white, pink, or the baby blue pictured above.

42. A Set Of Hand-Crafted Bamboo Tools To Make The Perfect Cup Of Matcha

This simple Matcha tea set includes all the tools you'll need to prepare a traditional cup of matcha tea flawlessly: a tea spoon, whisk, and the traditional scooping tool for matcha, called a chashaku. The three tools are hand-crafted from natural bamboo, which, unlike traditional metal tools, won't give your tea a bitter taste. It's worth noting that you'll need to buy the matcha powder itself separately, but it's easy to find in most major grocery stores.

44. This Miniature Waffle Maker That Reviewers Are Oddly Passionate About

People love this mini waffle maker. Despite having 10,000 five-star reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars, nothing about it is particularly novel — what makes it such a hit is that it works like a charm, heats up super quickly, and can be used to make eggs, French toast, breakfast sandwiches, and more. "Right out of the box, I have been amazed at how easy this little machine works and cleans up," one reviewer noted. "I had no idea what a small waffle maker could do for my life," commented another.

45. This Sleek, Stylish Noise Machine That Mimics Soothing Nature Sounds

Reviewers swear by this noise machine to help them relax and get to sleep. In additional to traditional white noise, it also has settings that play the sound of a fan or a clothing dryer, lullabies, and a variety of soothing nature sounds like ocean waves or crickets. It also features auto-off and timer functions, and doubles as a nightlight. "I was so impressed by how this white noise machine looks more like a piece of art than nursery equipment," one reviewer noted. "This small speaker manages to fill the whole room with even-level sound."

46. The Magnetic Lash & Liner Set That Reviewers Call "Life Changing"

False eyelashes are one of the easiest ways to amp up the drama of any makeup look, but the application process can be messy and frustrating. Enter these ingenious magnetic lashes, which adhere to your lash line with the included magnetic eyeliner. Reviewers say they're super easy to apply, and are the perfect length to make a major impact while still looking natural. "Sooooo much easier than glue," one reviewer reported. "I’m hooked for life!"

47. This "Smart" Water Bottle That Reminds You To Hydrate — & Comes With Its Own Portable Party

If staying hydrated feels like a constant uphill battle, this smart water bottle is here to help. The 22-ounce bottle automatically starts glowing once every hour, which serves as a difficult-to-miss cue that it's time to hydrate. Oh, and that's not all — the bottle also doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker, complete with LED-powered, color-changing party lights that somehow seem to dance along with the music.

48. A 16-Pack Of Sheet Masks For Under $10

Who doesn't love sheet masks? They're a great to pamper yourself and practice self care, and the good ones can deliver seriously satisfying results. These moisturizing sheet masks are sold in a variety pack of 16, each of which is infused with a distinct natural essence, as well as collagen, vitamins, and other powerful ingredients to soothe and nourish your skin. "Honestly, these masks are EVERYTHING," one reviewer gushed. "I cannot say enough about these easy, cheap, refreshing masks."

49. A Set Of Packing Cubes That'll Change The Way You Travel

If you've never used packing cubes, you're missing out — whether you're planning a vacation or you're constantly living out of a suitcase, they're a must for anyone who travels. The cubes utilize compression technology to double the usable space in your suitcase — that's right, maybe you can pack your entire wardrobe without checking a bag. Sold in a pack of six cubes of different sizes, they can also prove handy during your trip, since you can use them to keep clothes and other items neatly organized, rather than devolving into a giant pile on the floor.

50. A Sturdy Hanging Organizer To Maximize Your Closet Space

Maximize your closet space with this hanging closet organizer. Made of a durable fabric, it's designed to hang from any standard closet rod. Its five roomy compartments are great for folded clothes, or you can add storage bins for smaller items like socks, underwear, and swimwear. It also has six handy mesh pockets on the sides, which are perfect for accessories and a whole range of other items.