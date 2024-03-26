Courtney Love's Closet Is On Sale

Celebrities selling their wardrobes is the trend du jour — and Courtney Love is joining in for some serious spring cleaning.

The rock star and Hole frontwoman is clearing out her fashion archive with help from London-based vintage designer boutique Wardrobe Happy Hour to offer up designer pieces at a fraction of the retail price. Love’s wares range from classics like a heavenly burnt orange and peach tweed Chanel skirt suit to conceptual pieces like a frothy Comme des Garçons dress and beyond.

Wardrobe Happy Hour is slowly rolling out Love’s closet until the sale begins March 30 at 1 p.m. ET. And unlike popular closet sales from Chloë Sevigny and Kim Gordon, there’s no need to spend hours waiting in line — it’s all going down digitally.