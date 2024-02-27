Dallas Liu Sees Your TikTok Thirst-Trap Edits Of Him

Dallas Liu may be playing the Zuko in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but you won’t catch him with the Fire Nation prince’s restrictive, gravity-defying ponytail in real life.

“I would never, ever out of my own personal choice rock the ponytail. It’s a haircut that not even cosplayers are willing to take on,” he tells NYLON. “I can gladly say that I would not recommend it to anyone.” But the 22-year-old actor does admit to what fans of the original animated series have known since the show debuted back in 2015: “The ponytail does look super badass on screen.”

Liu says he knew the challenge of bringing such a beloved character to life, but not only did he grow up watching the animated series and loving the Fire Nation prince for his fierce loyalty, but the show inspired him to start practicing martial arts. Ahead, Liu takes on the NYLON 19, revealing his thoughts on ghosts (or “spirits,” as he prefers to call them), TikTok thirst-trap edits of himself, and more.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I am a Leo! Unfortunately, I don’t believe in it because of my experience meeting people with the same birthday, but us being different personality-wise.

2. Do you believe in ghosts (and have you ever seen one)? Yes, most definitely. Although I think the word “spirits” would be a better way to define it. I’ve never seen one — thank God — but I have felt uneasy in very old hotels or rooms that have a very long history.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Dominic Fike, Beach House, and Sade.

4. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Honestly, I’m so bad at parking my car. Not that I’m bad at driving, but when it comes to parallel parking or even in a parking lot, I don’t put much thought into it.

5. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I spend too many nights doom-scrolling on Instagram or TikTok, but it was probably a compilation of Avatar: The Last Airbender lore.

6. Describe your worst date in three words or phrases. Short, McDonald’s, Black Ice Car Freshener

7. What was the last DM you received? My friend sent me a TikTok thirst-trap edit of myself this morning which was interesting.

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I would have to say either the music video for Bow Wow’s “Let Me Hold You” or Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” just because the music videos in the ‘00s were just built differently.

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Daniel Caesar performing in LA for his Case Study 01: Tour. It was my first one, so I remember everything about it. At the time, he was taking the music industry by storm and I was a major fan, so that concert was everything to me. I also was introduced to how much of a different experience listening to live music is.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Polar Express.

11. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? The personality that comes with wearing a fedora. It’s always funny to me and forever will be. Maybe one day I’d get to play a character that wears a fedora. Maybe Zuko.

12. What's your go-to breakup song? “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind” by Lauryn Hill.

13. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A sweet latte with oat milk from Blue Bottle. A must. Just try it. It’s so good. I could live off of it.

14. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My vintage Green Day shirt. It had the perfect shade of a faded black and the fit of it was immaculate.

15. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? Military boots because they look the coolest.

16. What is your go-to sad song? Anything by Elliott Smith or Duster.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Love Island UK.

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Korean skincare products.