A First Look At Dune: Part Two Is Here

Dune: Part Two is coming — and is poised to be even bigger than the first.

Audiences are getting a major look at Dune’s second installment ahead of its fall release: a sneak peek debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this week and now, Vanity Fair has an exclusive look at character and story details, along with photos.

The first thing you should know is that director Denis Villeneuve has clarified that Dune: Part Two is not a sequel, but a continuation of the first film; picking right back up where the first film left off. The second thing you should know is that Dune: Part Two might make good on the love story the first film teased. While Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, offscreen, seem like Hollywood’s most unlikely couple, anything is possible in the desert.

"It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt?" Zendaya told Vanity Fair. "What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it's just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters."

We also get a first look at Austin Butler, who will be in the film as the lethal Harkonnen prince Feyd-Rautha, who, fingers crossed, doesn’t talk like Elvis. (Butler is notoriously known for his um, commitment, to method acting i.e. for holding onto an Elvis accent long after was necessary for the role.)

“Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger,” Villeneuve said. Once a rock star, always a rock star, I guess.

Florence Pugh also joins Dune Part Two as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (played by Christopher Walken). “When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic,” Villeneuve says. “She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister.”

Although Dune was a blockbuster and was nominated for 10 Oscars, Villeneuve still thinks he could have made a better film — something he’s striving for in Dune’s second installment.

“You have to accept your failures as an artist,” he says. “It’s a task that was almost impossible, for me to be absolutely faithful to what those childhood dreams were. But what brings a lot of peace in my heart is that I brought a lot of them to the screen, a lot of them are close to what I had imagined.”

Despite the film being a continuation of the last, Villeneuve wanted to give it a slightly different look, shooting the entire film with IMAX cameras and building new sets in order “to avoid repetition.”

“We went to all new locations…everything is new in the film,” Villeneuve said at CinemaCon.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on November 3. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek here.