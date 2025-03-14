Known for her infectious humor and relatable fashion and event content, Eva has transformed her blogging days from MyLifeAsEva, into a digital destination for lifestyle, beauty, and travel. From DIY hacks to hilarious vlogs. Eva is a passionate advocate for body positivity, mental health, and living life authentically.

Birthday: July 29, 1994.

Childhood: Eva Gutowski, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was born and raised in Brea, California. She attended Brea Olinda High School, and went to study at California State University, Fullerton, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism.

“I was speaking to millions of people on my own terms.” - Eva Gutowski, A Night Out With Nylon

9-5: Eva Gutowski is best known for her work as a YouTube, “MyLifeAsEva") which she started in 2011. Her channel is known for makeup tutorials, fashion hauls, and style tips, travel vlogs, day-in-the-life videos, skits, and so much more. She has collaborated with numerous major brands on the platform, including Sephora, Tarte Cosmetics, Target, and more, often sharing product reviews, brand partnerships, and sponsored content with her audience.

In 2017, Eva published her first book My Life as Eva: The Struggle is Real, a memoir that shares her personal experiences growing up, dealing with insecurities, and pursuing a career in social media.

Eva has also made guest appearances on TV shows, including "Everything’s Gonna Be Okay."

Relationship Status: Eva previously dated YouTuber Adam Bartoshesky, but they parted ways in 2019. Since then, Eva has occasionally shared aspects of her dating life, but she has been more quiet about dating.