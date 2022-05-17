An Exhaustive Breakdown of Ezra Miller’s Run-Ins With The Law

Ezra Miller has had a series of run-ins with the law in the past few months, including being arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment, providing fodder for Twitter, prompting concern from fans and jeopardizing the actor’s career.

Miller, best known for playing The Flash in the Justice League franchise (or to some of us as Patrick in Perks of Being a Wallflower and the titular Kevin in We Need to Talk About Kevin), and who stars in the recently-released Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is currently on pause for projects with Warner Bros. and DC as a result of their run-ins. While Hollywood has a high tolerance for stars committing crimes, execs at Warner Bros. and DC in March reportedly paused any future projects involving Miller, who was in talks to appear in a potential sequel to The Flash.

Besides run ins with law enforcement for things like disorderly conduct, Miller has also been accused of stealing music from a collaborator. According to music producer Oliver Ignatius, Miller leaked unfinished, raw music they were working on together, including songs the actor wasn’t even a part of, without crediting him.

Here’s a rundown of all of Miller’s run-ins with the law.

April 2020: Miller appears to choke a woman at a bar

A video surfaced of Miller appearing to choke a woman in a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland in April 2020. According to Variety, the video shows Miller saying, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to a young woman, who appears to be jokingly preparing herself for a fight. Miller then grabs her by the throat, and throws her to the ground. According to a source at the bar, this all took place after Miller was confronted by a group of eager fans.

March 7-28, 2022: Various incidents of disorderly conduct in Hawaii

It’s unclear how much time Miller spent in Hawaii, but they were accused of committing several minor offenses there. Police say Miller was the source of at least 10 calls since March 7, mostly for minor offenses like filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant, and arguing with people.

March 28, 2022: Arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar

On the evening of March 27, the actor was arrested for harassment and disorderly contact at a karaoke bar. What set Miller off? Per Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, Miller was aggravated with people singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Miller was apparently yelling obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman, and lunged at a man playing darts, according to police. They were released after paying a $500 bail.

In May, new footage of the incident was released, showing Miller get angry after a cop calls them “sir,” to which Miller responds: "I'm sorry, I'm not a sir. I'm a transgender nonbinary. If you fail to do that again, that is an act of intentional bigotry, and it is a technical hate crime under U.S. federal law. Please call me they/them/their, and you can use the term 'mx' if you prefer. Transgender nonbinary!"

In the video, Miller says they deliberately film themselves for the purpose of creating NFT crypto art. “I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video,” the actor says in the video. “I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

March 29, 2022: A couple gets a restraining order against Miller

According to the AP, two Hawaii residents accused Miller of breaking into their bedroom and stealing their passports and wallets in late March. On March 29, the couple people filed a petition asking a court for a temporary restraining order. According to The Independent, the complaint says Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife.’” The restraining order was later dropped.

April 19, 2022: Arrested for second-degree assault

Miller reportedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman, striking her in the head, according to a police report from an incident on April 19. According to the report, police responded to a call about an assault at a party, and said Miller became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.” Miller was later arrested after police found them on the roadway during a traffic stop.