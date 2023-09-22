The weather is cooling, the cashmere sweaters are coming out of storage, and we’re all heading to the movies.

While hotly-anticipated blockbusters like Dune have been pushed by due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there’s still hit film after hit film coming to theaters throughout the season. The die-hard Marie Antoinette and Bling Ring fan in your life is likely waiting with bated breath for Priscilla, Sofia Coppola’s meditation on Priscilla Presley and the latest addition to her dreamy oeuvre. The fall film season is a big one for Euphoria bad boy Jacob Elordi, who will not only star as Coppola’s Elvis, but also leads Saltburn, the haunting sophomore film from Emerald Fennell; prepare for chilling nature of The Talented Mr. Ripley, but this time, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike are fighting in the ring, too.

Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, The Royal Hotel starring Julia Garner, and Cannes favorite May December will surely whet the Letterboxd addict’s palate, and for those who crave a full-blown captial-H Hollywood production, Martin Scorsese and Timothée Chalamet are bringing it (from opposite ends of the cultural spectrum) with Killers of the Flower Moon and Wonka.

Ahead, see the NYLON team’s favorite film picks to add to your fall movie watchlist. See you at the movies.

Reptile - September 22

In the Netflix crime thriller of the fall, Justin Timberlake reprises his acting career, playing the boyfriend of a murdered real estate agent who forms an unlikely friendship with a detective (Benicio del Toro) as they attempt to solve her gruesome murder. The film also crucially stars Alicia Silverstone as the detective's wife, who sports an extremely cool vertebrae tattoo cascading down her back. — Sophia June, culture writer

The Royal Hotel - October 6

The Royal Hotel, an honest-to-God thriller about two American backpackers working in a remote Australian pub, kept me squirming from start to finish. Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick are a captivating duo to watch; Garner, especially, should be allowed to wield an ax in all future projects. — Layla Halabian, culture editor

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - October 13

Yes, I went to the Eras Tour and yes I will be going to see the official Eras Tour concert film in theaters. Why? Why not. I can cure my post-Eras Tour amnesia and relive the greatest concert event of the year in one fell swoop. — Steffanee Wang, music editor

Killers of the Flower Moon - October 20

Based on journalist David Grann’s nonfiction book of the same, Martin Scorcese rounds up his crew (longtime collaborators Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons) to explore a series of murders of Osage Natives in the 1920s so explosive that it birthed the FBI. Killers of the Flower Moon promises to be a harrowing, gripping epic of the country’s deep-rooted tensions with the indigenous population — and at a three-and-a-half hour runtime, it’s not for the faint of heart in any capacity. — LH

Priscilla - November 3

Priscilla Presley is getting the Sofia Coppola treatment — and it already has the makings of an American classic. Coppola’s Elvis story isn't an Elvis story at all, and instead examines well-trodden territory in less-told emotional brushstrokes, capturing the beauty of the classic, hyper-feminized Americana glamour of a young woman. — SJ

Dream Scenario - November 10

I think Kristoffer Borgli is a genius filmmaker, so I couldn't be more excited for Dream Scenario, which stars Nicholas Cage as a man who finds stardom when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. If it's anything like Borgli's masterful feature film debut Sick of Myself, it'll be a delicious black comedy and a highlight of the year. — LH

May December - November 17

As if Todd Haynes reuniting with Julianne Moore isn't enough to get Letterboxd fiends frothing at the mouth, May December is “very loosely" based on the true, stomach-churning story of Mary Kay Letourneau. In May December, Gracie and Joe (Moore and Riverdale standout Charles Melton) are a longtime married couple marred by tabloid coverage of their notorious age gap, and when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their lives, the pressure becomes unbearable. Truly, say less! — LH

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - November 17

After recently re-watching the full Hunger Games series over the course of a weekend, realizing soon after that there's another movie about to drop felt serendipitous. It's as if something in my subconcious was preparing me for this moment. With a cast list including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer, I know I'll be there in the theatre come November for another dose of anti-capitalist entertainment from high-budget Hollywood (yay). — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer

Saltburn - November 24

Promising Young Woman was one of those movies that haunted me for so long after I watched it, so I'm excited to see what Emerald Fennell has in store for her sophomore film. That, plus a chic cast (Jacob Elordi, Rosemund Pike, hello!) and the vaguely Talented Mr. Ripley vibes of wealth disparity, danger, and intrugue in picturesque locales — I'm so in. — Sam Neibart, beauty editor

Poor Things - December 8

Everything about Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things draws me in, from its lush aesthetics and Frankenstein-meets-My Fair Lady plot to its unbelievably star-studded cast (Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef). Dare I say it’ll be the film event of the season. — SW

Wonka - December 15

If a Kylie liplock makes you think differently of Timothée Chalamet, you’ll never look at him the same after about 15 seconds of the Wonka trailer — which is long enough to catch a flash of a star finally living out his destiny as a tried-and-true, top hat-wearing theater kid. The Dune stillsuit never fit him quite as well as a cravat, cape, some three-part harmonies, and over-enunciated lines — all of which are on flamboyant display in (yet another) remake of the Roald Dahl classic. — SJ

All of Us Strangers - December 22

Nice guy heartthrobs Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal star in a romance where new love is complicated by the fact that one of them is seeing the ghost of his long-deceased parents. We couldn’t dream of better casting for a sweet, cathartic, New Wave-soundtracked film that makes you contemplate the meanings of life, death, and love. — SJ

Ferrari - December 25

For the Forumla 1 fans out there, Ferrari is coming out in December and I couldn’t be more excited to watch. Directed by Michael Mann, the film is a sports thriller based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. I already know the adaption is going to bring jam-packed action on the track and the drama behind the makings of the Italian team, and even F1 itself! — India Roby, fashion writer