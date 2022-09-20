The 2022 Fall Equinox Signals A Moment of Renewal

Fall is upon us; there’s pumpkin spice in the air and people have stopped getting married every weekend. But it’s not just the weather, outfits, and palettes that have shifted, it’s the stars. The Fall Equinox is happening this week on Sept. 22 — a time when the planets make physical the changes we’ve been feeling: a sense of slowing down, of cooler days, and darker nights.

When is the Equinox happening?

This year, fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the northern hemisphere, the day of the autumn equinox, when there’s the same amount of daylight as there is darkness in a day, which occurs when the sun moves directly over the Earth’s equator.

But what is an equinox?

You’ll have to dust off some Latin to glean the meaning of equinox, which comes from the Latin words for “equal night.” On the day of the equinox, the length of daylight and nighttime hours is nearly equal in all parts of the world. There are two equinoxes every year: The vernal equinox in March and the autumnal equinox in September.

What is the difference between a solstice and an equinox?

While these two buzzwords that have been co-opted by corporate wellness sound interchangeable, they are not. Solstices result in a change of the length of day and night, while equinoxes do not. In the winter and summer, the solstices mark the shortest and longest days of the year, whereas equinoxes in the spring and fall mark an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

What does the equinox mean astrologically?

Solstices and equinoxes correlate to cardinal signs, celebrating the beginnings of their respective seasons. The fall equinox ushers in the arrival of Libra, a famously balanced (and social butterfly) sign representing an era of compromise and reflection, to correspond with a time of equal darkness and light.

What does the equinox mean spiritually?

The Equinox also marks the start of harvest season, a time of abundance and gratitude — and we’re talking about for more than just Starbucks getting massive shipments of fake pumpkin syrup. “This is a time to recall the seeds you may have planted during the spring equinox representing your desires and goals, and review how they materialized in your life,” astrologer Corina Crysler told Well + Good.

How do you celebrate the fall equinox?

Pagans traditionally pick apples, which is conveniently also a pilgrimage for many a girl on Instagram, during the fall equinox during a festival known as Mabon. You can also set up a food altar, where you harvest food and flowers (or just go to the farmer’s market) and bring it in for storage. Your fall bounty might include gourds and marigolds. If you manifest, consider a ritual that focuses on gratitude and rebalancing.