44 Five-Star-Rated Products On Amazon That Are Dank As Hell

If there's one tip that a seasoned Amazon shopper like myself can pass on, it's to always check the reviews. Reading the reviews has saved me from wasting money on more than one occasion, all while giving me the nitty-gritty details about what customers really think of the products that are in my cart. But rather than abandon you to search for good reviews on your own, I've put together this list of my favorite five-star-rated items you can find on Amazon.

But what exactly does it take for something to receive five-stars? Not only do reviewers have to be absolutely in love with it, but they also have to find them incredibly useful. From miniature fridges that you can take with you on long car rides to backlit makeup mirrors, nearly all of these products help solve life's little everyday inconveniences. So don't worry if you forgot to close your toothpaste; the self-closing caps in here have got you covered. And if you've got a little too much cash on you for comfort, just stash it away inside one of the hidden-pocket scrunchies.

Because no matter whether you're a casual or seasoned Amazon shopper, it always pays to check the reviews. Luckily for you, I've already read them — and I can confirm that these near perfectly-rated Amazon products are certainly dank as hell.

1 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs For 10 Hours HLS LED Lights Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $28 See On Amazon With an extra-large water reservoir, this gorgeous diffuser can run continuously for up to 10 hours. The color-changing LED light rotates between seven different shades — but you can set it to stay on your favorite if you like. And since it runs at an ultra-quiet level, you can easily drift off to sleep with it running.

2 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Seriously Comfortable YAMOM High Waist Butt Lifting Workout Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from squat-proof fabric that won't turn transparent, these leggings feature a textured exterior that sets them apart from what the rest of the gym is wearing. The high-waisted cut looks cute with a crop top, and they're available in a variety of bright, rich shades: Tiffany blue, neon yellow, bright pink, and more. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

3 A Toning Solution That Can Help Brighten Your Complexion The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toning Solution Amazon $17 See On Amazon Just add a few drops of this toning serum to a cotton ball, then dab it all over your face to help exfoliate away old skin. This mild exfoliation can also help brighten your complexion — and many reviewers even found that it helped shrink the appearance of their pores. "In a week I've definitely noticed smaller pores and a smoother appearance," one wrote.

4 This Makeup Mirror With A Helpful Backlight KOOLORBS Makeup Mirror with Lights Amazon $33 See On Amazon Having trouble getting that winged eyeliner tip looking just right? Try doing your makeup using this vanity mirror next time. Not only is it backlit with 21 high-quality LED bulbs, but it also offers one-, two-, and three-times magnification for extra-precise application. Power it using the included USB cable, or with four AAA batteries (which aren't included).

5 A Shampoo Brush That Massages As It Cleans Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get your head feeling fresh and give it a relaxing massage with this shampoo brush. The bristles are made from soft silicone that gently stimulate your scalp, which can therefore help to stimulate blood circulation. And since it's ergonomically designed, you can easily use it in either hand.

6 These Makeup Remover Pads That Are Eco-Friendly Odoxia Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Amazon $8 See On Amazon Since you can use these makeup remover pads over and over again, they're significantly more gentle on the environment than the disposable versions. They're gentle enough to use on the sensitive skin surrounding your eyes, yet tough enough to melt away stubborn waterproof makeup.

7 A Small-But-Bright Lamp That's Perfect For Nightstands HUGOAI Color Changing Table Lamps Amazon $36 See On Amazon If your nightstand isn't big enough for a full-sized lamp, this compact LED one is a great alternative. Choose from warm white, neutral white, or crisp white light — but if you're in a colorful mood, you can even set it to any shade along the RGB spectrum.

8 This Miniature Fridge For Long Drives In The Car CROWNFUL Mini Fridge Amazon $41 See On Amazon Keep this miniature fridge on your desk for a few cans of soda, or even use the included adapter to use it in your car during long drives. It's large enough to hold up to six regular cans, while the high-grade fan motor runs at a quiet level that won't disturb your work. Choose from four fun shades: white, pink, green, or black.

9 A Night Light That Casts A Starry Sky Onto Your Ceiling Zenoplige Galaxy Light Projector Amazon $39 See On Amazon When a regular night light isn't fancy enough for you, it's time to upgrade to this projector version. Simply angle it on a flat surface, and it'll cast the starry night sky onto any ceiling. And if you don't need a night light, it also works great for setting a relaxing ambiance after a long day of work.

10 The Cleansing Mask That Comes With Blackhead Tools Nature Nation 3-in-1 Blackhead Remover Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon Got a stubborn unwanted blackhead that won't go away? Give this peel-off mask a try. It's formulated with detoxifying charcoal that helps purge unwanted blemishes — but if that isn't enough, get this: Each order also comes with a set of extractor tools.

11 A Set Of Reusable Stainless Steel Straws With Silicone Tips StrawExpert Reusable Stainless Steel Straws (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Looking for simple, eco-friendly straw alternatives? Swap out your wasteful plastic straws with these reusable ones that have soft and colorful silicone tips. They're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order also comes with four scrubber brushes to help you clean the insides.

12 This Set Of 23 Gel Nail Polishes For Under $25 Joytii Gel Nail Polish Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon With 23 vibrant colors in each set, these nail polishes are perfect for anyone who is just starting out doing their own gels. Each set also comes with a trendy matte top coat in addition to a traditional gloss, and many reviewers raved about how the colors are "long-lasting."

13 The Translucent Privacy Film That Helps Insulate Your Home Volcanics Rainbow Window Privacy Film Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only does this privacy film prevent people from peering through your windows, but it can also help cut down on your energy bill by blocking up to 96% of UV rays. Unlike other privacy films, this one won't leave behind any sticky residues upon removal.

14 A Clever Toothpaste Cap That Automatically Closes Chrome Cherry SqueezMe Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of finding your toothpaste without the cap twisted on? Just swap it out with this self-closing version. They're made from food-grade silicone, and each order comes with three so that you can share them between the bathrooms in your home.

15 This Whitening Toothbrush You Can Use In The Shower AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush Amazon $37 See On Amazon Able to produce up to 40,000 vibrations per minute, this toothbrush quickly powers through plaque to help leave your teeth looking pearly-white. It's waterproof so that you can use it in the shower — and unlike many other electric toothbrushes, this one comes with eight replacement brush heads, as well as a travel case.

16 The Silicone Face Scrubbers That Are Gentle On Sensitive Skin INNERNEED Silicone Face Cleanser and Massager Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon I'll be the first to admit that I thought these scrubbers were a waste of money — until I tried them. Now I find myself using them every day in the shower, as the soft silicone bristles gently scrub my pores clean after my daily run. And since there's a small handle on the back, it's easy to keep a firm grip on them when wet.

17 A Ring Light That Illuminates Your Selfies QI-EU 12" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder Amazon $40 See On Amazon With its adjustable tripod and dual phone holders, this ring light provides the perfect illumination for your TikToks, selfies, or even simple video calls. It's designed to work with nearly any type of smartphone — and you can even rotate the phone mounts for portrait as well as landscape mode.

18 This Karaoke Microphone That Connects To Your Phone BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Amazon $35 See On Amazon Getting the party started is easier than ever when you have a karaoke machine — but you could save yourself some money and connect this Bluetooth microphone to your smartphone. The two-way connection means you can also use it as a speaker or even to record your own songs.

19 A Pack Of Toothbrushes With Extra-Soft Bristles EasyHonor 20000 Soft Floss Bristle Toothbrush Amazon $10 See On Amazon My gums lean towards the more sensitive side, which is why I use toothbrushes specifically made with soft bristles — like these ones. Each brush features more than 20,000 ultra-fine fibers that reach deep between your teeth to clear away plaque, and many reviewers raved about how they "clean well."

20 A Veggie Chopper To Get Dinner On The Table Quick Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $25 See On Amazon There's no need to waste time chopping up all your ingredients, as this chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that get your veggies sliced, chopped, and diced. Each blade is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the entire chopper is completely BPA-free.

21 The Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain PengSer Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of squinting at your computer screen without protection as it emits blue light, put these glasses on while you work. They block out those rays to help keep your eyes from growing tired, and they're available in a variety of colors to suit any style. Choose from black, pink, leopard, and more.

22 The Putty Adhesive That Sticks To Almost Every Surface BUSOHA Clear Removable Sticky Adhesive Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wood, ceramic, glass, metal — you name it, these little adhesive drops will likely stick to it. They're great for everything from hanging up pictures in your office, to mounting a dashboard camera inside your car. Each order comes with 350.

23 A Soap Dispenser That's Easy To Mount In The Shower Better Living Products Chamber Dispenser Amazon $21 See On Amazon There's no drilling required when you're installing this soap dispenser, as each order comes with waterproof adhesive that lets you stick it anywhere you please. Choose from one-, two-, or three-chamber versions in three finishes: silver, white, or chrome.

24 A Trash Can That Won't Leak All Over Your Car EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can Amazon $16 See On Amazon With its waterproof interior paired with bottom fasteners for stability, this trash can will help keep your car clean without any accidental leaks. The lid helps keep your garbage out of sight while still allowing you to easily dispose of other items. Plus, it comes in several colors: black, grey, pink, and more.

25 A Silicone Tray That Makes Giant Ice Cubes Samuelworld Ice Cube Tray (8-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The larger the cube, the longer it takes to melt — which means this ice tray is a must-have for any cocktail-lover. It's made from premium, food-grade silicone that won't crack when you pop your cubes out. Plus, it's also completely BPA-free.

26 These Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets LokiStashed Velvet Zipper Pocket Storage Scrunchies Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cash, change, bobby pins, IDs — you can fit all of these and more inside the hidden pocket in these scrunchies. They're covered with soft, premium-grade velvet, and many reviewers wrote about how the elastic on the inside is strong enough for thick hair.

27 A Gadget That Seals Your Snacks Shut For Later LooQoo Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Some other clips will still allow air to leak into your snack bags, whereas this handheld sealer melts them shut to help them stay fresh for later. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic that's resistant to heat to help keep your hands protected. Plus, there's even a built-in slicer for opening bags back up.

28 The Ice Roller That Can Help Tame Inflammation LATME Ice Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give your eyes a few swipes with this ice roller the next time they're looking puffy. Not only can it help tame inflammation, but many reviewers also found that it can even help soothe pain from migraines. Just keep it in your fridge, and it'll be ready to go whenever you are.

29 These Soap Sheets That Come In Travel-Friendly Dispensers Bamsod Soap Paper Sheets (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When the soap in your office bathroom has been empty for weeks, you'll be glad you had one of these paper soap dispensers in your bag. Each dispenser contains 20 sheets — which provides you with 120 in total — and they easily dissolve in water without leaving behind any residue.

30 This Gadget That Turns Any Image Into A Sticker Xyron Create-A-Sticker Sticker Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you're decorating an old notebook or putting a gift together, you'll be glad you bought this sticker maker. Simply choose any image up to 2.5 inches wide, then load it into the slot — the machine will transform it into a sticker in just a few seconds. The best part is that it even comes with 10 feet of sticker paper.

31 A Soothing Shower Head That's Almost Too Easy To Install SparkPod High Pressure Rain Shower Head Amazon $28 See On Amazon How easy is it to install this rainfall shower head? First of all, you don't need any tools — and second of all, many reviewers found that they were able to get it done in less than 10 minutes. Plus, the high-pressure nozzles are topped with rubber so that it's easy to scrub away limescale buildup.

32 The Bathtub Caddy Made From Waterproof Bamboo Bambüsi Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $39 See On Amazon With expandable sides designed to fit nearly any tub, this caddy turns any bath into a luxurious spa. It's made from waterproof bamboo — not plastic — and there's also enough space for items like lotion, a wine glass, or even a tablet.

33 A Facial Mister For Dry, Parched Complexions UrChoice Nano Facial Mister Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether your skin is dry or the sun is hot, this facial mister can help hydrate your parched complexion. It provides up to three minutes of continuous mist — and since the water droplets it creates are ultra-fine, they shouldn't smudge your makeup if you use it during the day.

34 This Hair Dryer That Infuses Shine Into Lifeless Strands CONAIR INFINITIPRO Hair Dryer Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with titanium ceramic technology, this hair dryer helps infuse shine into lifeless strands while simultaneously working to tame unwanted frizz. Adjust the heat up to three levels depending on your hair's porosity, or use the cold-shot button to help lock in curly styles for a night out on the town.

35 The Lids That Turn Mason Jars Into Travel Cups AIEVE Reusable Mason Jar Lids (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Screw one of these lids onto any mason jar, and you'll instantly have a convenient travel cup that's completely leakproof. Plus, you're not limited to simply drinks — you can also use the lids to turn your jars into large shakers for dry ingredients, such as coffee beans, rice, or nuts.

36 An Electric Wine Opener That's Oh-So Sleek Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $22 See On Amazon This electric wine opener is so sleek you'll want to show it off — and since it comes with an elegant charging base, why not keep it right out on your countertop? The rechargeable battery is able to open up to 30 bottles. Plus, each order also includes a handy foil cutter.

37 This Mat That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Squeaky-Clean Ranphykx Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat Amazon $7 See On Amazon Got makeup brushes that are caked in foundation? Just add some soap to this mat, then give your bristles a good scrub over the variety of screw threads. The suction cups on the back hold it in place as you work, all while the apple shape is designed to fit various sinks.

38 The Bluetooth Speaker That You Can Use In The Shower iFox Creations Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not only is this Bluetooth speaker waterproof, but there's also a strong suction cup on the back that allows you to stick it onto your shower wall. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours while the built-in microphone allows for easy hands-free calls.

39 A Reusable Water Bottle Made From Stainless Steel IRON °FLASK Retro Sports Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from tough stainless steel, this reusable water bottle is a stylish, eco-friendly alternative to wasteful plastic ones. The insulated walls help keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours (or hot drinks toasty for up to 18). Cleaning is also a breeze, as each order comes with a handy scrubber brush.

40 This Water Flosser That's Easy To Use ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $37 See On Amazon I'll admit it: I never used to floss in the mornings — until I got a water flosser like this one. I've found that it's easier to use than regular floss, and this model in particular features a powerful rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 30 days. Plus, the water pressure is also adjustable depending on how sensitive your gums are.

41 The Colorful Lighting Kit That Upgrades Your Home For Less Daybetter Color Changing Led Lights Amazon $32 See On Amazon Put this lighting kit underneath your kitchen counters for a chic-yet-affordable upgrade, or even put them behind your television to set the mood during a movie. Installation is as simple as peeling off the adhesive backing and sticking the light strip wherever you please — and you can even trim them to fit shorter spaces.

42 A Tool That Helps You Clear Away Ear Wax Highdas BEBIRD Ear Wax Removal Endoscope Amazon $35 See On Amazon This isn't any regular earwax spatula; not only can you connect this endoscope to your smartphone so you can see exactly what you're doing, but it's also compatible with iOS as well as Android. Plus, it features six bright LED lights so that you don't miss anything while cleaning.

43 These Silicone Molds For Baking Homemade Cake Pops Glracd Silicone Molds Amazon $26 See On Amazon Unlike metal baking trays, these silicone molds are flexible so that it's easy to pop your baked treats out once they're ready — everything from cake pops to chocolate bombs. They're heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and the non-stick exterior helps keep your desserts intact as they cook.