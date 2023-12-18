Our Favorite, Last-Minute Gifts That Are $25 And Under

The holidays come at you fast. There are holiday parties to attend, bags to pack, holiday outfits to put together that will scare your suburban friends – plus many gifts to buy. It’s not always fun to shop in a year of skyrocketing prices for everything from eggs to cocktails, but luckily, there are plenty of gifts that cost less than $25 that pack as much panache as ones 10x the price.

Ahead, NYLON’s ultimate guide to last-minute, $25 and under gifts for everyone in your life (including yourself). We’ve double checked dates you should order by to guarantee a Christmas arrival, though at this point, be prepared to shell out for expedited shipping. Stock and shipping may vary, so we suggest buying sooner rather than later.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.