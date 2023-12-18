Culture

Our Favorite, Last-Minute Gifts That Are $25 And Under

NYLON’s ultimate guide to last-minute, inexpensive gifts for everyone in your life (including yourself!)

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The holidays come at you fast. There are holiday parties to attend, bags to pack, holiday outfits to put together that will scare your suburban friends – plus many gifts to buy. It’s not always fun to shop in a year of skyrocketing prices for everything from eggs to cocktails, but luckily, there are plenty of gifts that cost less than $25 that pack as much panache as ones 10x the price.

Ahead, NYLON’s ultimate guide to last-minute, $25 and under gifts for everyone in your life (including yourself). We’ve double checked dates you should order by to guarantee a Christmas arrival, though at this point, be prepared to shell out for expedited shipping. Stock and shipping may vary, so we suggest buying sooner rather than later.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sonny Angel Sweets

2024 was the year of the doll, not just with the release of Barbie but with the growing popularity of Sonny Angel and Bratz among adults. There are few gifts more wholesome than the Sonny Angel Sweets collection. You’ll have to pay for express shipping to guarantee arrival before Christmas – but it’s worth it.

Native Lotion in Candy Cane

Winter skin is no match for the sweetest lotion for the season, which is sweet without being cloying. Order by Dec. 18 with expedited shipping to guarantee arrival by Christmas.

Satin Bow Set

According to the Pinterest Predicts 2024 report, the art of “bow stacking” will only become more popular in the new year. Get ahead of the trend with this sweet set of red bows, perfect for holiday outfits. Order by 12/18 to guarantee arrival for Christmas Eve.

33 ⅓: Britney Spears’ Blackout

33 ⅓ series are deep dives into your favorite albums. After you finish reading Britney’s memoir The Woman In Me, read about her pivotal 2007 album Blackout in this slim book by journalist Natahsa Lasky.

16 oz. Nalgene

At 16 oz., this Nalgene is the perfect sized water bottle for those on the go, and are available in a dazzling spectrum of colorways, including Butter, Cherry Blossom, and Amethyst.

Dickies Beanie

Neon is a neutral, especially in the winter. Stay warm and visible with a workwear-to-streetwear beanie from Dickies.

Tatung Miniature Steamer

Keep your cooking cozy this winter with a mini Tatung steamer, an essential Taiwanese appliance that’s been in production for more than 60 years. This miniature stainless steel vessel is perfect for steaming small dishes, like eggs. Be sure to ship by Priority Mail.

Chromeaddiction Shimmer Eye Paint
Half Magic

Channel your inner ice princess with the best sparkles for the holiday season. At this point, you’ll need to order with Express Shipping.

Lana Del Rey in SheIn Dresss Mug

Isaac Pfeiffer is the king of the unhinged celebrity portrait, boldly capturing the most viral of moments of our famed monarchs. Here, he captures Lana Del Rey, the People’s Princess, wearing a dress from Shein, which you can have put on a mug. Unfortunately, this will show up later than Christmas Day, but you’ll want to gift it anyway.

Gohar Bottle Apron

Okay, so it’s slightly more than $25 and you’ll have to pay extra for fast shipping, but…coquette wine bottle alert!