Our Favorite, Last-Minute Gifts That Are $25 And Under
NYLON’s ultimate guide to last-minute, inexpensive gifts for everyone in your life (including yourself!)
The holidays come at you fast. There are holiday parties to attend, bags to pack, holiday outfits to put together that will scare your suburban friends – plus many gifts to buy. It’s not always fun to shop in a year of skyrocketing prices for everything from eggs to cocktails, but luckily, there are plenty of gifts that cost less than $25 that pack as much panache as ones 10x the price.
Ahead, NYLON’s ultimate guide to last-minute, $25 and under gifts for everyone in your life (including yourself). We’ve double checked dates you should order by to guarantee a Christmas arrival, though at this point, be prepared to shell out for expedited shipping. Stock and shipping may vary, so we suggest buying sooner rather than later.
2024 was the year of the doll, not just with the release of Barbie but with the growing popularity of Sonny Angel and Bratz among adults. There are few gifts more wholesome than the Sonny Angel Sweets collection. You’ll have to pay for express shipping to guarantee arrival before Christmas – but it’s worth it.
Isaac Pfeiffer is the king of the unhinged celebrity portrait, boldly capturing the most viral of moments of our famed monarchs. Here, he captures Lana Del Rey, the People’s Princess, wearing a dress from Shein, which you can have put on a mug. Unfortunately, this will show up later than Christmas Day, but you’ll want to gift it anyway.