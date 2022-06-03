Inside The Guggenheim 2022 Young Collector’s Party

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1

WHO: Perfume Genius, Tourmaline, TT Britt, MC Maya Margarita, Alexander Hankin, Ashley James, Hannah Traore, Jacolby Satterwhite, Miles Greenberg, Naomi Beckwith, Neil Hamamoto, Polina Proshinka, and Sophia Cohen

WHERE: Guggenheim Museum, New York City

WHY: Guggenheim Museum’s annual Young Collectors Party

THE VIBE:

The Guggenheim is lit like a nightclub, with purples, pinks, and greens cascading off its white columns to illuminate a crowd that feels half artists and half their benefactors. Two women in their 20s with crossbody Coach purses talk about being hungry, while a group of Brooklyn Museum employees set down their complimentary wine tote bags and snack on Chex mix. Half of the room looks like young artists and stylish gallery employees, or SSENSE models (perhaps they are all three), while the other half are wearing pre-pandemic era cocktail dresses with open-toed heels. The former took the train up from Chinatown and the latter took it from their offices in FiDi — a mix that feels appropriate for a cocktail-attire capital A-art event. Guests sip on Hendrix and tonics and Patron and sodas served in wine glasses while listening to TT Britt and gazing at visuals by Jacolby Satterwhite and Tourmaline, gearing up for a performance from Perfume Genius.

Another group of art gals, one in bright yellow tiny circle glasses frames, take turns taking photos of each other behind the LG Display screen, which puts a pink filter their boots and dresses as they throw up peace signs and their drink glasses. Above us, patrons stroll the rotunda, viewing the new Cecilia Vicuña exhibition. On the downtown 5 train home, around 12:30am, a girl wearing a sequin duster rests her head on the shoulder of a guy wearing Salomons, with wire-rimmed Aviator glasses and a sport coat.

BEST DRESSED: Museum curator X Zhu-Nowell in a fabulous dress made of red belts, with a matching red top knot — because a gala outfit should be fun!