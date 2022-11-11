Culture
Inspired by the dreaminess of Cocteau Twins' seminal album, Heaven or Las Vegas.
Since its inception, Heaven by Marc Jacobs has proven that it has tip-top taste when it comes to collaborations, and the brand’s latest venture follows its brilliant streak with a collaboration with one the most ethereal bands in history: Cocteau Twins.
The five-piece capsule pays homage to the band, specifically their seminal 1990 album Heaven or Las Vegas. The Heaven capsule captures the dreamy spirit of the album’s sleeve design, and includes both clothing and jewelry — the perfect wardrobe for listening to beautiful music with incomprehensible lyrics.