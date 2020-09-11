5 Ways To Help Victims Of The West Coast Wildfires

Life
We've seen the apocalyptic photos of red and orange skies across the west coast — the recent wildfires have left utter devastation in their wake. As the fires continue to rage across California, Oregon, and Washington, here are a few ways to help the victims in need.
With focus on keeping the money local, several California communities have started their own Wildfire Funds. North Valley Community Foundation, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, and Solano Disaster Relief Fund are a few good places to send donations.
The website started its own fund to aid in the wildfire carnage. GoFundMe promises to issue grants to individuals, organizations, and communities that have either been impacted themselves or are dedicated to helping those affected.