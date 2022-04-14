Inside The Breezy Iris Apfel x H&M Palm Beach Luncheon

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHEN: Monday, April 11

WHO: Tess McMillan, Winnie Harlow, Martha Hunt, Devon Windsor, and more.

WHERE: The Colony Hotel’s Solarium in Palm Beach, Florida

WHY: In celebration of the launch of Iris Apfel’s collaboration with H&M

THE VIBE: At the intersection of tropical bliss and American glitz is Palm Beach, home to one-percenters, their second wives, and the charming, ultra-pink Colony Hotel. It’s here that H&M celebrated its collaboration with one of the fashion world’s ultimate style legends: Iris Apfel. When in Rome, do as the Romans do — which in this case means mark the occasion with a fabulous, intimate luncheon.

The verdant lawn outside the Colony’s Solarium slowly filled up with influencers, models, and editors alike, with some sporting some of Apfel’s vibrant designs — think bright showers of color, voluminous silhouettes, luscious textures, and, of course, tons of personality. It was a cocktail hour primed for excellent people watching; across the lawn and pool sat the recipients of Florida’s tax haven laws; around the corner, Winnie Harlow’s team could be seen commandeering an umbrella for an impromptu photoshoot. Content isn’t going to create itself, after all!

Guests were welcomed into the luncheon by a hologram of Apfel, who shared sage, palatable wisdom like, “Your personality is your greatest accessory!” while everyone recorded the moment with reverence. The decor was as lively as Apfel’s collection: a rainbow of vases, poppies, calla lilies, palm tree motifs, and more that felt like seeing the world through Apfel’s eyes. H&M even provided guests with riffs of Apel’s signature thick-rimmed glasses, with the added bonus of a camera to record the delights of the day.

The guest of honor sat upon her wicker throne at the head of the table as rosé and sancerre flowed, alongside courses of refreshing watermelon salad, fresh salmon, and the tart Floridian delicacy known as the key lime pie. The luncheon was such a hit that even a Palm Beach local — an extremely curious bee — scoped out the scene, leaving Instagram’s most beautiful women cowering in fear in its buzzing wake. As Apfel thanked everyone for attending, the applause response left her perplexed. “They’re clapping for you!” someone clarified. “Oh...” replied Apfel. A fitting response from an icon who’s seen it all.

BEST DRESSED: Tess McMillan, wearing a tiered, floral maxi skirt and matching tie-bow blouse from the Iris Apfel x H&M collection, patent cherry red Mary Janes, and striking negative space eyeliner.

OVERHEARD: “Sharks aren’t that bad, but if I see a dolphin, I’m out. They’re too smart! They’ll f*ck with you just because they can.”