The mid-aughts were a terrible time to be a teen idol. We will never forget the New York Post’s infamous “Bimbo Summit” headline featuring a photograph of Lindsay, Paris, and Britney, just like we’ll never forget the wrath of Perez Hilton, or Britney losing it on a paparazzi who just wouldn’t leave her alone. But in the last few years, the culture has seen a moment of reckoning of that era that was so hostile to young women. Now, Sarah Ditum reexamines the lives of nine female celebrities in the 2000s, and the sexist, exploitative culture that took them down.