Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream Candle Is One That Smells Like Ass

Culture
A visionary at work!
The Jennifer Coolidge resurgence is alive and well, after her riveting performance as Tanya in The White Lotus, which occupied most of the real estate of our brains for a few weeks last summer. Now, our favorite character actor — who you may also remember from pivotal films such as Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story — has a new business venture.
“You know what I want to do? I want to have an ass candle," she told People magazine ahead of last weekend’s Super Bowl. "I want to be the first that comes up with it!"