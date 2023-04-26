Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the most beloved chain smoking, fashionista mogul twins the world has ever seen. But they weren’t always so beloved, as it turns out — particularly not by their colleague John Stamos, who revealed this week on a podcast that he once had the 11-month-old coworkers briefly fired from the set of Full House.

On an episode of Good Guys, hosted by Josh Peck and Ben Soffer, Stamos described doing a scene in which he and Dave Coulier, who played Joey, were tasked with taking care of the kids.

“So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them,” Stamos said, explaining that producers kept switching them out, promising they weren’t going to cry. “They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.”

The crying caused Stamos to have a less than professional reaction, but can you blame him? Kids really are annoying, even cute ones! He said that he “couldn’t deal with it,” and told everyone: ‘This is not gonna work,’ and I screamed it ten times. I said, ‘Get rid of them, I can’t work like this.’”

At the time, Stamos was a bigger star than his 11-month-old collegues, so the production canned Mary-Kate and Ashley — that is, until Stamos begged to have them back after they were replaced with a set of red-headed twins, who he described as “terrible,” before, unfortunately, elaborating: “It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren’t attractive,” he explained. (Okay...)

"It was only a few days, and I said, 'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible,'" Stamos said. Maybe Uncle Jesse just doesn’t like kids? He does, however, like his role on Full House. The actor kept the party going, having reprised his role for the series’ reboot, which aired on Netflix from 2015 to 2020, in which the Olsens (respectfully) declined to take part.