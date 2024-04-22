Juliana Canfield is hyper aware of how she’s using her voice these days. The actor, who marked her Broadway debut on April 19 as Holly in David Adjmi’s play Stereophonic — which follows a ‘70s band on the precipice of hitting it big — would even go so far as to say she’s made of tea: “I'm mostly Throat Coat and ginger tea,” she jokes from her apartment.

It’s a mindfulness that extended to celebrating the play’s opening night, where she wanted to treat the after party like a bonafide rock concert — until her vocal coach’s voice would pop into her head. “What I really wanted to do is just go completely screamo,” she tells NYLON. “I was so giddy with excitement, but then I could hear our vocal coaches in my ear saying: Don't strain your voice!”

Canfield prepared for the career highlight both physically and energetically; first, an intra-oral facial from her go-to esthetician Carrie Lindsey (which she describes as “one of the great sensations on planet Earth”) and then, by arriving early to the John Golden Theatre to take it all in and center herself. “Over the course of the play, and especially on a night opening, there's so much adrenaline rushing,” she says. “I haven't felt so nervous to do this play since the fall when we did it for the first time. I was trying to combat what I knew would be a huge rush.”

For Canfield, playing Holly is the opposite of a one-note performance: “She feels like the whole keyboard.” She played the role during Stereophonic’s off-Broadway run last fall and notes her immense pride and ownership over it, especially how the music (composed by Arcade Fire's Will Butler) feels tailored to highlight her and her cast mates’ strengths. “I think when originating a part, there's a certain sense of breaking ground. We as a cast, as a company, broke ground on this together and we're just getting to dig deeper and deeper in.”

Ahead, Canfield takes NYLON behind the scenes of Stereophonic’s opening night — from curtain call to glamor shots to a raucous party.

Nina Westervelt

Curtain call with a cheshire cat grin. Six of us were making our Broadway debuts! I’m verklempt!

Nina Westervelt

Back in mine and Sarah’s dressing room. I never remember to take pictures, so I made a point of bringing my Polaroid camera for some era-appropriate snaps of the cast on our big night. Our room smelled like the flower district. Dreamy!

Nina Westervelt

Crunch time. We gave ourselves a generous 37 minutes to get out the door. I worried the room might feel frantic and packed but hair stylist Aki Yamaguchi, makeup artist Samantha Lau, and stylist Alexandra Kotur kept it cool as a cucumber.

Nina Westervelt

Finishing touches! The clingy, show-stopper of a dress is by Altazurra. I love all of his designs and this one felt like a real departure for me. Very femme fatale — I loved every second of it. The beautiful earrings are vintage and on loan from Alexandra.

Nina Westervelt

A posing tutorial with Sam. Chin down, but not too down…

Nina Westervelt

In the alley. Broadway theaters are full of romance. I love thinking of all of the actors who’ve tromped through, the whispers, the trysts. If the walls had eyes…

Nina Westervelt

The gals of Stereophonic loving our marquee.

Nina Westervelt

Headed downtown. See you tomorrow, 45th street!

Nina Westervelt

The band is back together. Let’s rock and roll!