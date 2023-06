Summer is the best time to read short stories — in between dips in the pool, pages dotted with sunscreen and popsicle juice. In this triumph of a collection about people and coincidences, tiny moments are big revelations: Two estranged sisters run into each other at a posh hotel and ignore each other; a teenager on vacation in Florida with her parents starts seeing them through disenchanted eyes; a man reconsidered his affair with his wife’s friend after the death of his own best friend.