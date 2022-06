Exalted by Anna Dorn - Unnamed Press, June 7

Anna Dorn’s cutting and hilarious novel spans Southern California, alternating between two points of view: Emily Forrest, the voice behind @exalted, Instagram’s most popular astrology page, and Dawn Webster, a career waitress and Riverside’s resident chaotic lesbian. Exalted explores the spaces between desire and love, for a dark comedy in the metaphysical age.