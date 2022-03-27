Layla Halabian
US actress Kirsten Dunst attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Ma...
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Culture

Kirsten Dunst Went Red Hot For The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Kirsten Dunst hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a fiery archival Christian Lacroix gown.

When it comes to both critical acclaim and unmatched coolness, few compare to Kirsten Dunst. And now, the actress is at another high point in her illustrious career — on the Oscars 2022 red carpet as a Best Supporting Actress Nominee.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dunst’s strapless, floor-length gown from Christian Lacroix’s Fall 2002 collection was both simple and striking, from its bright strawberry shade to its wavy tulle detailing.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
