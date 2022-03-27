Kirsten Dunst Went Red Hot For The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Culture
Kirsten Dunst hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a fiery archival Christian Lacroix gown.
When it comes to both critical acclaim and unmatched coolness, few compare to Kirsten Dunst. And now, the actress is at another high point in her illustrious career — on the Oscars 2022 red carpet as a Best Supporting Actress Nominee.
Dunst’s strapless, floor-length gown from Christian Lacroix’s Fall 2002 collection was both simple and striking, from its bright strawberry shade to its wavy tulle detailing.