Skims Taps Madelaine Petsch For Its Next-Generation Cotton Collection

Riverdale may be over, but actress Madelaine Petsch has already moved on to her latest project, this time fronting as the face of Skims’ newest campaign.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Kim Kardashian’s intimates label announced Petsch as the new face for the upcoming launch ahead of its foray into new cotton silhouettes, adding more variation to the already fan-favorite collection. In the past, we’ve seen both rising and legacy stars take on the Skims crown — Jenny McCarthy, Carmen Electra, Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and Raye — so the actress is in good company.

In a carousel of images photographed and directed by Stevie Dance, Petsch ditches her role as the beloved Cheryl Blossom and transforms into Skims’ “next-gen icon” in a slew of updated pieces. The collection’s viral styles, like the Cotton Jersey and Cotton Rib designs, come revamped with refreshed details; scoop-neck bralettes, high-waisted underwear, fitted leggings, and bodysuits get the color-block treatment. Aside from the black-and-white color scheme, Skims is also bringing back its sought-after baby pink hue, as modeled on Petsch in the newly-released campaign.

Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS/Stevie Dance 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

“When I wear Skims, I feel sexy and comfortable,” Petsch says regarding the campaign. “I had such a good time on set and felt really confident in my Skims, the Cotton Collection is the softest loungewear.”

Prices for the new Cotton Collection are not yet released, but we can expect it to keep with the brand’s usual range. Starting on Thursday, Sept. 7, the updated styles will be available for purchase Skims.com, with Petsch’s campaign now out across digital and social platforms.

Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS/Stevie Dance