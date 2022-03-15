March 2022’s Full “Worm” Moon In Virgo Is A Spiritual Opening

Astrology
One final lunation before a new astrological year.
The astrological year is coming to a close with the final days of Pisces season. Before the spring equinox ushers in Aries season, the cosmos have one final transit for any last illuminations: a full moon in Virgo on March 18 at 3:17 A.M. ET. This full moon is also known as the Worm Moon — how cute is that? — and can help illuminate lessons if you’re ready to receive. Learn everything about this lunation and how to make the most of it, ahead.
Full moons always occur in the opposite sign of the sun, and a full moon in Virgo brings the traits of the mutable earth sign into the spotlight. It’s discerning, meticulous, and opposite a Pisces stellium, you better believe it’s spiritually potent.