March 2022’s Full “Worm” Moon In Virgo Is A Spiritual Opening

The astrological year is coming to a close with the final days of Pisces season. Before the spring equinox ushers in Aries season, the cosmos have one final transit for any last illuminations: a full moon in Virgo on March 18 at 3:17 A.M. ET. This full moon is also known as the Worm Moon — how cute is that? — and can help illuminate lessons if you’re ready to receive. Learn everything about this lunation and how to make the most of it, ahead.