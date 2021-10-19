A master of cozy, sophisticated style and Nora Ephron rom-coms of the 1990s, Meg Ryan is the fall fashion icon of the moment. The actor is best known for her seminal roles as ingenues in movies like You’ve Got Mail and When Harry Met Sally that heavily feature New York City, nice guys in sweater vests, and long monologues about love, that have come to define the romantic comedy genre.

Right now, the culture is rightfully recognizing Ryan’s icon status. The actor is taking over fashion mood boards one wool coat at a time — with her characters’ style having a moment on TikTok, where creators are dubbing this season “Meg Ryan Fall.” Users are showing off sweaters, neck scarves, big glasses, and menswear-inspired pieces inspired by her timeless 90s looks. (P.S. NYLON put together some outfit ideas so you can have your own Meg Ryan fall.)

While you’re browsing Depop for sweater vests, read on for nine cozy Meg Ryan films to stream right now, from the quintessential rom-com When Harry Met Sally (ft. the iconic Katz’ Deli fake orgasm scene) to the criminally underrated drama In The Land of Women (ft. our favorite underrated actor Adam Brody as her love interest).

Top Gun (1986)

Watch baby Meg at just 24 years old playing Goose’s wife in the classic 80s film starring Tom Cruise that was a few years before her big break. Her 80s shag bob is perfect. (Hulu)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Maybe the greatest rom-com of all time, Ryan and Billy Crystal are two people who keep running into each other at different times of their lives, where they constantly contend with the question: “Can men and women ever really be friends?” To which this movie answers: “Nah.” Take notes on Ryan’s expert fall layering and wool bowler hat. (HBO Max)

Preclude To A Kiss (1992)

Based on a play of the same title, Ryan stars in this rom-com alongside Alec Baldwin that’s actually an allegory for the AIDS epidemic. In the film, Ryan’s character’s soul gets switched with that of an elderly man. Also, she rocks a beret! (Hulu)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Ryan plays Annie Reed, a journalist who becomes entranced with Tom Hanks after, at his son’s prompting, he expresses on a radio show how much he misses his deceased wife. All you need to know about this movie is there’s an iconic scene where she and Tom Hanks have to prove their love by meeting at the top of the Empire State Building. Worth the $40? Yes! (Hulu)

When A Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Ryan and Andy Garcia have an amazing life and a beautiful family. All seems perfect until her alcoholism spirals out of control, in this drama about addiction and codependency. It’s on the heavier side, but we love to see her tackle an angsty role. (Amazon Prime Video)

French Kiss (1995)

Ryan is wonderfully self-effacing in this film where her ex fiancé leaves her for a woman in Paris. She chases after him and instead falls in love with her driver (Kevin Kline). Bonus points for excellent use of white tank tops, white collared shirts, sweater vests, and navy blazers. The only problem? This film is unstreamable!

Anastasia (1997)

Ryan plays Duchess Anastasia in this classic animated musical, featuring some light Russian history, wool coats, the snowy streets of Russia, and an orphan finding her family only to find out she’s royalty. Cozy! Bonus: Kirsten Dunst voices young Anastasia. (Disney+)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

A love story for the early days of AOL, Ryan and Hanks team up again, this time to play rival business owners who are unaware they’re having an affair over email, in what is a precursor to every modern catfishing Internet dating story. HBO Max.

City of Angels (1998)

Nicholas Cage plays an angel whom only Meg Ryan can see. A match made in… heaven? Purgatory? He helps her be less of a workaholic and she tries to explain to him what pears taste like in this bizarre love story where the mortal and spirit worlds converge. Spooky! (Amazon Prime Video)

In The Land of Women (2007)

This criminally slept-on film stars Adam Brody, Kristen Stewart, and Meg Ryan as Stewart’s mom. Brody plays a soft-core adult film writer who makes both of them fall in love with him! Ryan is a MILF, to say the least. (Amazon Prime Video)