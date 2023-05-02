An Exhaustive List Of Exes At The 2023 Met Gala

There’s an old Tweet that asks a simple question: If all your exes were in one room, could they figure out how why they’re all there? At a place like the Met Gala, this question becomes confounded: After all, there are too many sets of exes in such a small place. Hollywood, as a concept, is tiny and incestuous. If you’re single, your dating pool might be more limited if you’re famous — not everyone is going to be cool with paps stationed outside of their apartments — but it will also include, um, Robert Pattinson and Emily Ratajkowski. (Seems like a fair tradeoff!)

At a place like the Met Gala, you could make a bulletin board chart worth the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia meme. So we did. (Kind of.) Here is a quick guide to all the exes at this year’s Met Gala.

Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson attended the Met with long-term girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, but his ex Kirsten Stewart was also in attendance, along with Liberty Ross, whose ex-husband Rupert Sanders had an affair with Stewart in 2012.

Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs

Pattinson had another ex at the Met Gala: FKA Twigs, whom he dated in 2017.

Diddy & Jennifer Lopez

Diddy and J Lo were the most vintage exes on the red carpet — the two dated from 1999 to 2001, infamously breaking up on Valentine’s Day.

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were both in attendance after splitting up in 2019. However, in November 2022, they had some PDA on a New York City street that sparked rumors they were getting back together, though it didn’t appear so this evening.

Bradley Cooper & Suki Waterhouse

Cooper had not one, but two exes in attendance! Suki Waterhouse and Cooper dated from 2013 to 2015.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

As for the most infamous ex-lovers of the evening: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson both partied on the red carpet, and likely will continue to see each other around many an open bar for years to come.