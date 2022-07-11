Welcome to NYLON’s City Guides, your one-stop shop for the ideal vacation. Here, you’ll find the ultimate recommendations when it comes to where to stay, eat, drink, shop, and more for the world’s hottest cities — all tried and tested by NYLON editors. Read on for your ideal, NYLON-approved itinerary.

One three-hour ride on the Long Island Rail Road — or a few hours in potential bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Hampton Jitney, pick your poison! — and you’ll find yourself in Montauk, a salt of the earth beach town at the edge of Long Island. Montauk sits quite literally at the eastern edge of New York state, and its denizens could not be prouder of its geographical location. Every storefront, restaurant, and tchotchke reminds you of the town’s slogan: the end of the world. But there’s nothing apocalyptic about Montauk. The Hamptons town is the mellow alternative to the competitive gleam of the billionaire hideouts in nearby Bridgehampton, and providing an endless amount of sun, surf, and sand. The town has long been a summertime hot spot for New Yorkers looking to escape the city, and now it’s your turn to unwind. Read on to prepare your next trip to Montauk, from where to stay, eat, drink, and more.

Where To Eat & Drink

Anthony’s Pancake House: This popular, old-school diner is pure Americana and serves up some of the fluffiest pancakes in the entirety of Long Island. But the best part? It’s prime people-watching for hungover lacrosse-players-turned-financial-advisors after a night of rowdy partying. Pro-tip: Sit at the counter for a better view and almost immediate seating.

Shagwong Tavern: Shagwong has it all. By day, it’s a no-frills seafood restaurant offering up delicious, fresh fish in hearty portions and mean dirty martinis. By night, the dive bar is packed with locals and tourists alike reminiscing about the good old days by getting absolutely, out of their minds hammered to an alarmingly good playlist of ‘00s mashups. Like we said, Shagwong has it all.

Anthony's Pancake House Navy Beach Karen Wise Photography

Navy Beach: Right off the Montauk LIRR stop is Navy Beach, a nautical eatery offering coastal fare and craft cocktails alongside scenic, beach views. Located on a 200-foot private beach with views of Fort Pond Bay and Gardiner’s Island, Navy Beach promises gorgeous views over the water during the day, and stunning sunsets at night.

Lynn’s Hula Hut: With bamboo walls and organic, tropical cocktails, Lynn’s Hula Hut brings Polynesian flair all the way to Montauk. Located in a former office trailer, the waterside Tiki bar is a must-visit to take your summer night escapades to the next level.

What To Do

Roast S’mores: Is it even a beach vacation without s’mores? The dessert is peak summertime nostalgia, and they never taste better than a long day at the beach. Pro-tip: Use Stuffed Puffs, which has innovated the s’mores game by packing its marshmallows with high-quality milk chocolate out the gate, for a significantly less messy experience.

Montauk Point Lighthouse: If multiple beach days in a row start to get boring, visit the Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum for a stimulating and historical afternoon. Located next to Montauk Point State Park, the iconic lighthouse has no shortage of unforgettable views and rich heritage.

Muyeed Rahman / EyeEm/Getty Images Stuffed Puffs

Where To Stay

The Montauk Beach House: This hotel couldn’t offer a more central location if it tried. Not only is The Montauk Beach House a quick walk to the beach, but it’s also around the corner from Montauk’s main plaza, filled with restaurants, bars, shops, and even boutique exercise studios. Plus, with pool access and an in-house restaurant, you’ll be able to enjoy your getaway however you like.

Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa: If you’ve got money burning a hole in your pocket, Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will make you feel luxe from the moment you enter the property. Known for its renowned seawater spa, the Montauk institution also offers a private beach, a fire pit, and multiple eateries — a complete one-stop destination for relaxation.