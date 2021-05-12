Elizabeth Holmes’ plan to become Steve Jobs with an X chromosome blew up in her face when investigations began surrounding her revolutionary blood testing company, Theranos. Long story short, a little federal agency called the Securities and Exchange Commission got involved, charging her with deceiving investors by "massive fraud" through false or exaggerated claims about the accuracy of the company's blood-testing technology, including nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results.