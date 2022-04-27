My Neighbor Totoro Is Getting A Stage Adaptation

Culture
My Neighbor Totoro, one of the most beloved anime films from Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, is heading to the stage at London’s the Barbican this October.
The stage adaptation has pulled in greats from all parts of the entertainment world; the Royal Shakespeare Company director Phelim McDermott and Improbable, the globally renowned improv acting group he co-founded, will work alongside famed Japanese composer (and longtime Miyazaki collaborator) Joe Hisaishi and playwright Tom Morton-Smith.