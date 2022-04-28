Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers Onstage At CinemaCon

Culture
Olivia Wilde’s mysterious CinemaCon envelope included legal documents from her ex, Jason Sudeikis.
Just watch any Noah Baumbach film and you’ll be reminded that divorce is ugly. But Jason Sudeikis took breakup pettiness to another level when he allegedly served Olivia Wilde custody papers onstage at CinemaCon on Wednesday night, as reported by Deadline.
Wilde and Sudeikis never married, but separated in 2020 and share two children. She was onstage promoting the trailer for her project Don’t Worry Darling, when she was interrupted by a person who approached her from the front rows and slid a manila envelope across the front of the stage toward her marked “personal and confidential.”