Paris Hilton Is Goth In Marc Jacobs For Her Met Gala Debut

In a shocking twist, Paris Hilton — one of America’s most enduring and prominent cultural figures — has never attended the Met Gala. (Never forget that Hilton walked so the modern influencer could get $100k per post!) That’s all changing tonight, as Hilton made her debut alongside designer Marc Jacobs.

Jacobs went for a different approach in dressing Hilton for her Met Gala debut, telling Vogue correspondent LaLa Anthony that he felt that an black ensemble would be a surprising deviation for the multi-hypenate star. Hilton’s jet-black, off the shoulder gown featured key elements that felt true to her decades-long style: glitter detail, a striking rosette choker, and sky-high Kiki platform shoes. Jacobs also incorporated leather into her dress for an extra bit of edge.

For her hair and makeup, Hilton kept it classic and goth-approved with a sleek ponytail and a smokey eye.

See more photos of Hilton’s Met Gala debut, below.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images