41 Random Cool Products That People Are Excited To Use Every Day

While you can find an endless number of random novelty items on Amazon, it's also a treasure trove of clever, affordable things that'll make your day-to-day life so much better. With that in mind, this list is all about the cool products that people are excited to use every day — and they've got plenty of glowing reviews that demonstrate their life-changing potential.

What kind of things are Amazon shoppers hyped about? For starters, people are excited to make their homes more eco-friendly by swapping plastic bottles for shampoo and conditioner bars, and ditching paper towels for reusable and super-absorbent Swedish dishcloths. And to make the place more comfortable, there's an affordable set of wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheets, cooling gel pillows, and satin pillowcases that help reduce frizz and bedhead. Beyond that, there are products that'll upgrade all areas of your life, from kitchen tools to tech gadgets to beauty products, and so much more.

If those examples have made you eager to shop, scroll on to browse some of the most excitement-inducing items on Amazon right now. Best of all, thanks to super-quick and easy Prime shipping, you won't have to wait long for these products to arrive at your door.

1 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Cuts Down Drying Time & Reduces Frizz Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cut down on drying time with this super-soft microfiber hair towel, which absorbs water faster than cotton terrycloth towels. What's more, the microfiber towel creates less friction, so your hair is more likely to be smooth and frizz-free. Also important: The palm leaf design is vibrant and stylish, so you can feel cute while you get ready for the day.

2 This Hair Dryer That Defines Natural Curls & Reduces Frizz Bed Head Curls In Check Hair Dryer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Want to enhance your natural curls while boosting volume and shine? This tourmaline hair dryer from Bed Head defines natural curls and waves, increases shine, and reduces frizz. It offers three heat and two speed settings, and it has a removable volume diffuser and a large head that dries hair quickly. Plus, there's a cool shot button that helps lock your style in place.

3 These Shampoo & Conditioner Bars That Do Away With Plastic Bottles Whiff Shampoo and Conditioner Bars Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want to cut down on single-use plastic bottles? This set of shampoo and conditioner bars arrive in recyclable packing with no plastic bottle waste, and since a little goes a long way, one set will last through many shampoos. The highly-concentrated formulas make use of moisturizing ingredients, including cocoa butter, coconut oil, and olive oil, and the bars are scented with invigorating peppermint essential oil for freshness and zing.

4 A Cult-Favorite Brush That Separates & Defines Wet Curls Denman Classic Styling Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Featuring rows of soft nylon pins, this classic styling brush separates and defines wet curls. With more than 38,000 ratings, the lightweight brush is also great for detangling wet and dry locks and reducing frizz, leaving hair smooth and shiny. Choose from brushes with five, seven, and nine rows of nylon, and seven colors, including black, cherry blossom, and multicolor.

5 A Sturdy Tablet Stand That's Height- & Angle-Adjustable LISEN Adjustable Tablet Stand Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use your device hands-free with this best-selling adjustable tablet stand that boasts over 22,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. The stand is height- and angle-adjustable to provide comfortable viewing, and it has a weighted nonslip base for excellent stability. It's compatible with phones and tablets up to 10 inches, and you can choose from three colors: black, pink, and white.

6 An Exfoliating Sugar Scrub Scented With Tahitian Vanilla Bean Tree Hut Tahitian Vanilla Bean Shea Sugar Scrub Amazon $7 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about this shea sugar scrub from Tree Hut, noting it leaves skin "smooth and soft" and it "feels like I've been to the spa." The exfoliating sugar scrub contains moisturizing organic shea butter and various hydrating oils, including avocado, orange, and sweet almond, and it's scented with luscious Tahitian vanilla bean for a totally delicious experience.

7 A Root Cover-Up Spray You Can Use At Home L'Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want an easy way to touch up any grown-out roots between colorings? This popular Magic Root Cover Up spray conceals mismatched roots in no time, and the fast-drying formula contains no ammonia or peroxide, so it's gentle on your locks and good for all hair types. Choose from eight colors, including shades of brown, blonde, red, and black.

8 An Exfoliating Body Sponge That Buffs Away Dry Skin Buf-Puf Body Sponge Amazon $6 See On Amazon Buff away dry skin with this gentle exfoliating body sponge. You can use the sponge with water or your favorite cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and rough patches, leaving your skin feeling smooth and soft. And to exfoliate your face, you can opt for a facial sponge in regular and gentle styles.

9 This Dry Shampoo Powder That Adds Instant Volume & Refreshes Hair Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon To quickly refresh your hair between washes, just add a bit of this dry shampoo powder. The non-aerosol powder absorbs excess oil and adds instant volume to give your locks a boost, and it's vegan and cruelty-free. Reviewers report that one bottle lasts a long time, and you can choose between lavender and grapefruit scents in 1- or 2-ounce sizes.

10 An Ultra-Hydrating Body Cream With A Fresh Lemon & Sage Scent Bliss Maximum Moisture Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon This Bliss Body Butter moisture cream has an impressive 4.7-star rating from reviewers who note it goes on "like silk" and leaves skin smooth and soft. The hydrating, non-greasy formula contains shea butter, coconut oil, and other moisturizing ingredients, and it has a fresh lemon and sage scent that'll perk you up. Choose from 6.7-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.

11 A Cozy Beanie With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers Lukasa Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this Bluetooth beanie, you can keep your ears comfortably covered while listening to music, podcasts, and more. The warm and cozy knit hat has removable speakers that connect to your Bluetooth-enabled device and offer up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge. Plus, there's a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Color options include black and gray.

12 An Easy-To-Use Chopper For Nuts & Seeds Progressive Prepworks Nut Chopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon This easy-to-use nut chopper features fine and coarse grinding options, so you can quickly chop various nuts and seeds with ease. The clear, nonslip base has convenient measurement markings if you're following a recipe, and you can also remove the base and chop nuts directly over salads, sundaes, and more.

13 This Highly Rated Nail Strengthener That Repairs Damage OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon $18 See On Amazon Restore weak, damaged nails with this highly rated OPI nail strengthener. You can choose from various nail treatments, like Dry & Brittle or Sensitive & Peeling, to target your specific concern with ingredients like vitamins C and E, calcium, and protein. The treatment can be used alone (and there are four tinted options if you want a bit of color) or as a base coat under your favorite polish.

14 An Affordable Bamboo Sheet Set That's Soft, Cool, & Wrinkle-Resistant LuxClub Wrinkle Free Bamboo Sheets (4 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don't have to spend a lot to refresh your bedding, as this affordable bamboo sheet set with over 62,000 reviews goes to show. Made from soft and cool bamboo viscose blended with durable, wrinkle-resistant microfiber, the six-piece set comes with a top sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Also great: The deep-pocket fitted sheet fits easily on thick mattresses and toppers. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split

Available colors: 43, including aqua, white, and Oxford blue

15 A Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner That Softens & Detangles Hair The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, and jojoba, this conditioning detangler spray from The Honest Company helps soften and smooth strands. The lightweight leave-in conditioner is gentle enough for everyday use and good for all hair types, and the sweet orange vanilla scent is free from synthetic fragrances.

16 This Best-Selling Cast Iron Griddle That Comes Pre-Seasoned Lodge Pre-Season Cast Iron Griddle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make delicious pancakes, quesadillas, and more with this best-selling cast iron griddle. The durable griddle has raised edges to keep ingredients contained, and it comes pre-seasoned, so it's ready to use right away. What's more, it works on the stovetop, in the oven, and over campfires.

17 This Set Of Cooling Gel Pillows Beckham Luxury Linens Gel Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your bedding with this set of plush gel pillows. The cooling bed pillows have breathable 100% cotton sateen covers that feel smooth to the touch, and the hypoallergenic down-alternative filling supports you and holds its shape over time. Plus, the pillows are OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from harmful substances.

18 A Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag That Comes In 14 Colors Stasher Reusable Storage Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this reusable storage bag keep food fresh, but it also helps you reduce plastic waste in your home. The BPA-free bag is made from food-grade silicone and pinches closed to create an airtight seal, and it's heat-resistant and safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Choose from five sizes, including half-gallon and sandwich, and 14 colors like aqua, citrus, and clear.

19 A Concentrated Callus Remover Gel That Eliminates Dry, Rough Skin Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want a spa-worthy pedicure at home? This highly-rated callus remover gel helps eliminate dry, rough skin on your feet in just a few minutes. To use, soak your feet in hot water, dry and apply the gel, and let it sit for three to seven minutes before rinsing and exfoliating. One reviewer noted that after using this gel, their feet were "the softest they have ever been."

20 This Jade Roller Set That Relaxes Muscle Tension & Reduces Puffiness BAIMEI Jade Beauty Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Massage away muscle tension and reduce puffiness with this jade roller and gua sha tool. Available in pink, green, and white, the facial massage set is naturally cool to the touch and so relaxing to use, and it increases circulation to help your skin feel fresh and rejuvenated.

21 A Portable & Painless Facial Hair Remover Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hair remover quickly and gently lifts away any unwanted facial hair without irritation, allowing skin-care products and makeup to glide smoothly onto your skin. Small enough to tote in your bag, the battery-powered hair remover can be used as often as needed, and it comes in six colors and styles, including rose gold, coral, and Parisian blue.

22 This Leave-On Liquid Exfoliant That Brightens Skin & Diminishes Pores Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Exfoliate, brighten, and diminish pores with this popular skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant. The gentle, leave-on formula contains salicylic acid to penetrate and purify pores and green tea to soothe skin and calm redness. The exfoliant is good for all skin types and gentle enough to use daily, and you can choose from 1-ounce and 4-ounce sizes or a combo pack that includes both.

23 A Wi-Fi Extender That Boosts Internet Coverage In Your Home TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender Amazon $30 See On Amazon If certain areas of your home are internet dead zones, boost your connection with this Wi-Fi extender. The easy-to-set up extender plugs into a wall outlet and works with any standard router to boost Wi-Fi coverage for up to 20 connected devices, including laptops, phones, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

24 These Super-Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths That Replace Your Paper Towels Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ditch paper towels for this affordable pack of Swedish dishcloths that are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton. The cloths are soft when wet and gritty when dry, so they're great for both cleaning and scrubbing, and they're reusable and machine-washable. Choose from nine colors, including purple, blue, and assorted shades.

25 This Best-Selling Wire-Free Bra That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Styles Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want a bra that's supportive and wireless, this best-selling wire-free bra has over 24,000 reviews and comes in 41 colors and styles, including beige, navy dot, and classic black. The lined bra has stretchy foam cups that offer comfort and shaping, and the wide band and straps create a smooth silhouette under your clothes. Available sizes: 32B - 42DD

Available colors and styles: 41

26 These Satin Pillowcases That Reduce Frizz & Bedhead Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sleeping on these satin pillowcases feels so luxurious, and they also help reduce frizz and tangles in your hair, so you can avoid waking up with bedhead. The pillowcases are made from durable and smooth 100% polyester that's easy to care for by machine washing, and there are 23 color options, including dark gray, navy, and ivory.

27 A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Soothes Dry Skin, Sinus Congestion, & More Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Adding moisture to the air with this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier can provide relief for dry skin, sinus congestion, coughs, and more. The 1.5-liter tank provides up to 16 hours of continuous use, and there are high- and low-speed settings and a 360-degree nozzle, so you can direct the mist where it's needed most. Plus, the humidifier features automatic shutoff and an optional night light.

28 An Adjustable Phone Mount That Holds Your Cell In Place With Magnets AUKEY Magnetic Dashboard Phone Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon This magnetic dashboard phone holder makes it quick and easy to mount your phone in you car and then quickly grab it once you've reached your destination. The adhesive base sticks to the dashboard or windshield and rotates 360 degrees, and there are four magnets on the adjustable arm to secure your phone in place. Choose from gray and black and gray designs.

29 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Reduce Eyestrain & Fatigue LNEKEI Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your eyes get fatigued after a long day on the computer, these blue light-blocking glasses can help. The stylish frames block the glare and blue light emitted by your devices, so you're less likely to experience eyestrain and sleep disruption at the end of the day. Each pack contains three pairs of glasses, and there are 23 color combinations available.

30 An Affordable 2-Pack Of Beauty Sponges For Total Makeup Coverage EcoTools Perfecting Blender Duo (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Smoothly apply your favorite makeup and skincare products with this affordable perfecting blender duo. Each pack contains two beauty sponges, so you can get buildable coverage with the large, flexible sponge and precise coverage with the firm mini sponge. Both sponges have flat sides, which reviewers note is helpful for applying products to the under-eye area.

31 This Microwave Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon For an alternative to bagged popcorn, use this microwave popcorn popper to make a fresh batch with no oil required. The silicone popcorn maker is super easy to use — just fill with your desired amount of kernels, cover, and pop in the microwave. The bowl is collapsible for convenient storage, and there are 23 colors to choose from, including aqua, red, and white.

32 A Ring Light & Tripod Stand That Create Studio-Worthy Lighting UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Amazon $34 See On Amazon Create studio-worthy lighting for photos and videos with this selfie ring light and tripod stand. The USB-powered ring light offers three modes — warm, cool, and daylight — with 11 brightness levels, and the sturdy tripod is height-adjustable. Plus, the universal phone mount rotates your device for the perfect camera angle.

33 An Electric Car Blanket That Keeps You Cozy On The Road Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stay cozy on long car rides with this best-selling electric car blanket. The soft, lightweight blanket plugs into the 12-volt outlet, and it has a long cord, so it can be used by backseat passengers, too. The heated blanket folds down for easy storage, and it comes in four plaid styles, as well as classic blue.

34 An Intensive Foot Repair Cream That Soothes Super Dry, Cracked Skin Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Amazon $8 See On Amazon This intensive foot repair cream exfoliates and moisturizes severely dry, cracked skin. The thick cream contains salicylic acid to help you shed rough skin, along with deeply moisturizing ingredients to soften and hydrate. With over 24,000 reviews, this cream is a highly rated pick that reviewers describe as "life-changing" and "amazing."

35 An Electric Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Drinks At The Perfect Temp VOBAGA Electric Cup Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your coffee warm until the last sip with this electric mug warmer. The sleek warmer offers three temperature settings, so your hot beverage stays perfectly warm while you drink, and it automatically shuts off after four hours. There are seven colors and styles available, including sky blue, faux woodgrain, and black.

36 This Highly Rated Hair Oil That Repairs Damage & Boosts Shine Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Amazon $28 See On Amazon Repair damaged hair with the highly rated Olaplex No. 7 bonding oil. The concentrated, lightweight formula is designed to strengthen hair, restore texture and minimize frizz, increase softness and shine, and protect against heat damage. What's more, the oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and good for all hair types.

37 A Flexible Phone Tripod That's Super Portable UBeesize Flexible Phone Tripod Amazon $16 See On Amazon This flexible phone tripod helps you capture crisp photos and videos on the go. The compact, portable tripod has flexible legs with nonslip feet, and the universal phone holder fits devices up to 3.54 inches wide. Also great: It comes with a Bluetooth remote that lets you take photos from up to 30 feet away. Choose from black and pink.

38 A Versatile Hand Blender With Whisk & Frother Attachments Mueller Austria Multipurpose Hand Blender Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a quick and easy way to blend ingredients, use this popular multipurpose hand blender. The compact blender has a comfortable, ergonomic grip and comes with whisk and frother attachments, so you can make a variety of things — like soup, whipped cream, smoothies, and coffee — with one handy kitchen tool.

39 This Pet Hair Remover Brush That Lifts Fur From Carpets & Furniture YOUDIWADI Pet Hair Remover Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon With this easy-to-use pet hair remover brush, lifting your furry friend's hair off furniture and upholstery is a breeze. The soft, flexible brush collects hair while being gentle on fabric, and the large handle is comfortable to grip while you clean. Best of all, the brush is easy to clean and store when you're done.

40 These Cozy & Supportive Memory Foam Slippers ULTRAIDEAS Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your feet a treat with these comfy memory foam slippers, which boast over 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. The slippers have supportive, high-density memory foam insoles and a fluffy fleece lining that's soft and warm. Plus, the grippy rubber soles make these great for both indoor and outdoor use. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 12

Available colors: 5, including black, purple, and royal blue