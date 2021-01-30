41 Random Cool Products That People Are Excited To Use Every Day

While you can find an endless number of random novelty items on Amazon, it's also a treasure trove of clever, affordable things that'll make your day-to-day life so much better. With that in mind, this list is all about the
1
A Microfiber Hair Towel That Cuts Down Drying Time & Reduces Frizz
Cut down on drying time with this super-soft
microfiber hair towel, which absorbs water faster than cotton terrycloth towels. What's more, the microfiber towel creates less friction, so your hair is more likely to be smooth and frizz-free. Also important: The palm leaf design is vibrant and stylish, so you can feel cute while you get ready for the day.
2
This Hair Dryer That Defines Natural Curls & Reduces Frizz
Want to enhance your natural curls while boosting volume and shine? This
tourmaline hair dryer from Bed Head defines natural curls and waves, increases shine, and reduces frizz. It offers three heat and two speed settings, and it has a removable volume diffuser and a large head that dries hair quickly. Plus, there's a cool shot button that helps lock your style in place.
3
These Shampoo & Conditioner Bars That Do Away With Plastic Bottles
Want to cut down on single-use plastic bottles? This set of
shampoo and conditioner bars arrive in recyclable packing with no plastic bottle waste, and since a little goes a long way, one set will last through many shampoos. The highly-concentrated formulas make use of moisturizing ingredients, including cocoa butter, coconut oil, and olive oil, and the bars are scented with invigorating peppermint essential oil for freshness and zing.
4
A Cult-Favorite Brush That Separates & Defines Wet Curls
Featuring rows of soft nylon pins, this
classic styling brush separates and defines wet curls. With more than 38,000 ratings, the lightweight brush is also great for detangling wet and dry locks and reducing frizz, leaving hair smooth and shiny. Choose from brushes with five, seven, and nine rows of nylon, and seven colors, including black, cherry blossom, and multicolor.
5
A Sturdy Tablet Stand That's Height- & Angle-Adjustable
Use your device hands-free with this best-selling
adjustable tablet stand that boasts over 22,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. The stand is height- and angle-adjustable to provide comfortable viewing, and it has a weighted nonslip base for excellent stability. It's compatible with phones and tablets up to 10 inches, and you can choose from three colors: black, pink, and white.
6
An Exfoliating Sugar Scrub Scented With Tahitian Vanilla Bean
Reviewers rave about this
shea sugar scrub from Tree Hut, noting it leaves skin "smooth and soft" and it "feels like I've been to the spa." The exfoliating sugar scrub contains moisturizing organic shea butter and various hydrating oils, including avocado, orange, and sweet almond, and it's scented with luscious Tahitian vanilla bean for a totally delicious experience.
7
A Root Cover-Up Spray You Can Use At Home
Want an easy way to touch up any grown-out roots between colorings? This popular
Magic Root Cover Up spray conceals mismatched roots in no time, and the fast-drying formula contains no ammonia or peroxide, so it's gentle on your locks and good for all hair types. Choose from eight colors, including shades of brown, blonde, red, and black.
8
An Exfoliating Body Sponge That Buffs Away Dry Skin
Buff away dry skin with this gentle
exfoliating body sponge. You can use the sponge with water or your favorite cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and rough patches, leaving your skin feeling smooth and soft. And to exfoliate your face, you can opt for a facial sponge in regular and gentle styles.
9
This Dry Shampoo Powder That Adds Instant Volume & Refreshes Hair
To quickly refresh your hair between washes, just add a bit of this
dry shampoo powder. The non-aerosol powder absorbs excess oil and adds instant volume to give your locks a boost, and it's vegan and cruelty-free. Reviewers report that one bottle lasts a long time, and you can choose between lavender and grapefruit scents in 1- or 2-ounce sizes.
10
An Ultra-Hydrating Body Cream With A Fresh Lemon & Sage Scent
This
Bliss Body Butter moisture cream has an impressive 4.7-star rating from reviewers who note it goes on "like silk" and leaves skin smooth and soft. The hydrating, non-greasy formula contains shea butter, coconut oil, and other moisturizing ingredients, and it has a fresh lemon and sage scent that'll perk you up. Choose from 6.7-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.
11
A Cozy Beanie With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers
With this
Bluetooth beanie, you can keep your ears comfortably covered while listening to music, podcasts, and more. The warm and cozy knit hat has removable speakers that connect to your Bluetooth-enabled device and offer up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge. Plus, there's a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Color options include black and gray.
12
An Easy-To-Use Chopper For Nuts & Seeds
This
easy-to-use nut chopper features fine and coarse grinding options, so you can quickly chop various nuts and seeds with ease. The clear, nonslip base has convenient measurement markings if you're following a recipe, and you can also remove the base and chop nuts directly over salads, sundaes, and more.
13
This Highly Rated Nail Strengthener That Repairs Damage
Restore weak, damaged nails with this highly rated
OPI nail strengthener. You can choose from various nail treatments, like Dry & Brittle or Sensitive & Peeling, to target your specific concern with ingredients like vitamins C and E, calcium, and protein. The treatment can be used alone (and there are four tinted options if you want a bit of color) or as a base coat under your favorite polish.
14
An Affordable Bamboo Sheet Set That's Soft, Cool, & Wrinkle-Resistant
You don't have to spend a lot to refresh your bedding, as this
affordable bamboo sheet set with over 62,000 reviews goes to show. Made from soft and cool bamboo viscose blended with durable, wrinkle-resistant microfiber, the six-piece set comes with a top sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Also great: The deep-pocket fitted sheet fits easily on thick mattresses and toppers. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split Available colors: 43, including aqua, white, and Oxford blue
15
A Lightweight Leave-In Conditioner That Softens & Detangles Hair
Made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, and jojoba, this
conditioning detangler spray from The Honest Company helps soften and smooth strands. The lightweight leave-in conditioner is gentle enough for everyday use and good for all hair types, and the sweet orange vanilla scent is free from synthetic fragrances.
16
This Best-Selling Cast Iron Griddle That Comes Pre-Seasoned
Make delicious pancakes, quesadillas, and more with this best-selling
cast iron griddle. The durable griddle has raised edges to keep ingredients contained, and it comes pre-seasoned, so it's ready to use right away. What's more, it works on the stovetop, in the oven, and over campfires.
17
This Set Of Cooling Gel Pillows
Instantly upgrade your bedding with this set of
plush gel pillows. The cooling bed pillows have breathable 100% cotton sateen covers that feel smooth to the touch, and the hypoallergenic down-alternative filling supports you and holds its shape over time. Plus, the pillows are OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from harmful substances.
18
A Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag That Comes In 14 Colors
Not only does this
reusable storage bag keep food fresh, but it also helps you reduce plastic waste in your home. The BPA-free bag is made from food-grade silicone and pinches closed to create an airtight seal, and it's heat-resistant and safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Choose from five sizes, including half-gallon and sandwich, and 14 colors like aqua, citrus, and clear.
19
A Concentrated Callus Remover Gel That Eliminates Dry, Rough Skin
Want a spa-worthy pedicure at home? This highly-rated
callus remover gel helps eliminate dry, rough skin on your feet in just a few minutes. To use, soak your feet in hot water, dry and apply the gel, and let it sit for three to seven minutes before rinsing and exfoliating. One reviewer noted that after using this gel, their feet were "the softest they have ever been."
20
This Jade Roller Set That Relaxes Muscle Tension & Reduces Puffiness
Massage away muscle tension and reduce puffiness with this
jade roller and gua sha tool. Available in pink, green, and white, the facial massage set is naturally cool to the touch and so relaxing to use, and it increases circulation to help your skin feel fresh and rejuvenated.
21
A Portable & Painless Facial Hair Remover
This
hair remover quickly and gently lifts away any unwanted facial hair without irritation, allowing skin-care products and makeup to glide smoothly onto your skin. Small enough to tote in your bag, the battery-powered hair remover can be used as often as needed, and it comes in six colors and styles, including rose gold, coral, and Parisian blue.
22
This Leave-On Liquid Exfoliant That Brightens Skin & Diminishes Pores
Exfoliate, brighten, and diminish pores with this popular
skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant. The gentle, leave-on formula contains salicylic acid to penetrate and purify pores and green tea to soothe skin and calm redness. The exfoliant is good for all skin types and gentle enough to use daily, and you can choose from 1-ounce and 4-ounce sizes or a combo pack that includes both.
23
A Wi-Fi Extender That Boosts Internet Coverage In Your Home
If certain areas of your home are internet dead zones, boost your connection with this
Wi-Fi extender. The easy-to-set up extender plugs into a wall outlet and works with any standard router to boost Wi-Fi coverage for up to 20 connected devices, including laptops, phones, streaming media players, and smart TVs.
24
These Super-Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths That Replace Your Paper Towels
Ditch paper towels for this
affordable pack of Swedish dishcloths that are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton. The cloths are soft when wet and gritty when dry, so they're great for both cleaning and scrubbing, and they're reusable and machine-washable. Choose from nine colors, including purple, blue, and assorted shades.
25
This Best-Selling Wire-Free Bra That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Styles
If you want a bra that's supportive and wireless, this
best-selling wire-free bra has over 24,000 reviews and comes in 41 colors and styles, including beige, navy dot, and classic black. The lined bra has stretchy foam cups that offer comfort and shaping, and the wide band and straps create a smooth silhouette under your clothes. Available sizes: 32B - 42DD Available colors and styles: 41
26
These Satin Pillowcases That Reduce Frizz & Bedhead
Sleeping on these
satin pillowcases feels so luxurious, and they also help reduce frizz and tangles in your hair, so you can avoid waking up with bedhead. The pillowcases are made from durable and smooth 100% polyester that's easy to care for by machine washing, and there are 23 color options, including dark gray, navy, and ivory.
27
A Cool-Mist Humidifier That Soothes Dry Skin, Sinus Congestion, & More
Adding moisture to the air with this
ultrasonic cool mist humidifier can provide relief for dry skin, sinus congestion, coughs, and more. The 1.5-liter tank provides up to 16 hours of continuous use, and there are high- and low-speed settings and a 360-degree nozzle, so you can direct the mist where it's needed most. Plus, the humidifier features automatic shutoff and an optional night light.
28
An Adjustable Phone Mount That Holds Your Cell In Place With Magnets
This
magnetic dashboard phone holder makes it quick and easy to mount your phone in you car and then quickly grab it once you've reached your destination. The adhesive base sticks to the dashboard or windshield and rotates 360 degrees, and there are four magnets on the adjustable arm to secure your phone in place. Choose from gray and black and gray designs.
29
These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Reduce Eyestrain & Fatigue
If your eyes get fatigued after a long day on the computer, these
blue light-blocking glasses can help. The stylish frames block the glare and blue light emitted by your devices, so you're less likely to experience eyestrain and sleep disruption at the end of the day. Each pack contains three pairs of glasses, and there are 23 color combinations available.
30
An Affordable 2-Pack Of Beauty Sponges For Total Makeup Coverage
Smoothly apply your favorite makeup and skincare products with this affordable
perfecting blender duo. Each pack contains two beauty sponges, so you can get buildable coverage with the large, flexible sponge and precise coverage with the firm mini sponge. Both sponges have flat sides, which reviewers note is helpful for applying products to the under-eye area.
31
This Microwave Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage
For an alternative to bagged popcorn, use this
microwave popcorn popper to make a fresh batch with no oil required. The silicone popcorn maker is super easy to use — just fill with your desired amount of kernels, cover, and pop in the microwave. The bowl is collapsible for convenient storage, and there are 23 colors to choose from, including aqua, red, and white.
32
A Ring Light & Tripod Stand That Create Studio-Worthy Lighting
Create studio-worthy lighting for photos and videos with this
selfie ring light and tripod stand. The USB-powered ring light offers three modes — warm, cool, and daylight — with 11 brightness levels, and the sturdy tripod is height-adjustable. Plus, the universal phone mount rotates your device for the perfect camera angle.
33
An Electric Car Blanket That Keeps You Cozy On The Road
Stay cozy on long car rides with this
best-selling electric car blanket. The soft, lightweight blanket plugs into the 12-volt outlet, and it has a long cord, so it can be used by backseat passengers, too. The heated blanket folds down for easy storage, and it comes in four plaid styles, as well as classic blue.
34
An Intensive Foot Repair Cream That Soothes Super Dry, Cracked Skin
This
intensive foot repair cream exfoliates and moisturizes severely dry, cracked skin. The thick cream contains salicylic acid to help you shed rough skin, along with deeply moisturizing ingredients to soften and hydrate. With over 24,000 reviews, this cream is a highly rated pick that reviewers describe as "life-changing" and "amazing."
35
An Electric Mug Warmer That Keeps Hot Drinks At The Perfect Temp
Keep your coffee warm until the last sip with this
electric mug warmer. The sleek warmer offers three temperature settings, so your hot beverage stays perfectly warm while you drink, and it automatically shuts off after four hours. There are seven colors and styles available, including sky blue, faux woodgrain, and black.
36
This Highly Rated Hair Oil That Repairs Damage & Boosts Shine
Repair damaged hair with the highly rated
Olaplex No. 7 bonding oil. The concentrated, lightweight formula is designed to strengthen hair, restore texture and minimize frizz, increase softness and shine, and protect against heat damage. What's more, the oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and good for all hair types.
37
A Flexible Phone Tripod That's Super Portable
This
flexible phone tripod helps you capture crisp photos and videos on the go. The compact, portable tripod has flexible legs with nonslip feet, and the universal phone holder fits devices up to 3.54 inches wide. Also great: It comes with a Bluetooth remote that lets you take photos from up to 30 feet away. Choose from black and pink.
38
A Versatile Hand Blender With Whisk & Frother Attachments
For a quick and easy way to blend ingredients, use this popular
multipurpose hand blender. The compact blender has a comfortable, ergonomic grip and comes with whisk and frother attachments, so you can make a variety of things — like soup, whipped cream, smoothies, and coffee — with one handy kitchen tool.
39
This Pet Hair Remover Brush That Lifts Fur From Carpets & Furniture
With this easy-to-use
pet hair remover brush, lifting your furry friend's hair off furniture and upholstery is a breeze. The soft, flexible brush collects hair while being gentle on fabric, and the large handle is comfortable to grip while you clean. Best of all, the brush is easy to clean and store when you're done.
40
These Cozy & Supportive Memory Foam Slippers
Give your feet a treat with these comfy
memory foam slippers, which boast over 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. The slippers have supportive, high-density memory foam insoles and a fluffy fleece lining that's soft and warm. Plus, the grippy rubber soles make these great for both indoor and outdoor use. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 12 Available colors: 5, including black, purple, and royal blue
41
A 4-Port USB Hub That Plugs Into Your Laptop
If you're short on USB ports, this
four-port USB hub has got you covered. The slim hub is compatible with most operating systems and plugs into your laptop with no setup required. Also great: Each port has its own LED-lit power switch, so you're only using energy for the devices you need in the moment.