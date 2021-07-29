Season 4 of Selling Sunset, Netflix’s luminous and frothy reality TV show about high-powered real estate agents selling gaudy mansions to Los Angeles elites, could not come soon enough. Last season left us with so many cliffhangers: Will Chrishell ever be okay after her ex-husband and This Is Us star divorced her over text? Will Davina ever sell that $75 million mansion or will she leave the Oppenheim group? Will Christine’s maternity outfits involve leather?

Hot off the news that Chrishell is dating her short king boss Jason Oppenheim, we have all the details you need to know about Selling Sunset’s upcoming fourth season.

Filming started in May

Thankfully, the show has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. Filming was delayed because of Covid (heard of it?) but resumed in May 2021. Mary Fitzgerald confirmed with a photo of the crew back in the office.

It will likely air in the fall

There’s not an official release date yet, but in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Chrishell said, “I think I’m allowed to say we’re coming to your screens this fall.” In the meantime, you have a lot of time to process her and Jason’s steamy Italian vacation couple pics:

Most cast members are coming back

Based on social media posts, we’ve got our favorite mains on board: Chrishell, Heather, Amanza, Christine, Maya, and Mary returning. It’s unclear if Davina will be back, especially because she was toying with leaving the Oppenheim group at the end of season 3 — but what about the $75 million compound and its weirdly sinister owner? Short king twin and Oppenheim Group co-founder Brett also left to start his own venture, so it remains to be seen how much we’ll see of him.

There are new cast members

Two new ladies are entering the cutthroat world of reality real estate TV: Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are joining the cast of Season 4. Villela is a Mexican-American actor best known for starring in roles in El Señor de los Cielos and Una Maid en Manhattan. She’s also a swimwear designer, while Hernan is a former model turned investor and CEO of a food company.

Chrishell, who was the newcomer to the Oppenheim Group in Season 1, threw a little shade at the cast members in an interview with Us Weekly, saying "They are in different stages in their real estate [careers] and obviously, it definitely stirs the pot a little bit. But I will say they're really lovely.” Can’t wait for the veterans to dish out some passive aggressive advice to the newbies!

Bonus! there’s going to be a spinoff

Netflix also confirmed there will be a spinoff called Allure Realty, which follows follows an all-Black, all-women real estate firm on the Florida coast — but no word yet on a release date.