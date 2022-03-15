Everything To Know About 2022’s Spring Equinox

Astrology
Change is in the air!
Even though it’s not the first day of spring until March 20, we’re already starting to feel the changes. Maybe you’ve put your puffer coat back in the depths of your closet for the winter, or just started to not dread walking outside. Spring is in the air, which means the Spring Equinox is coming — here’s what it means.
In the northern hemisphere, the Spring Equinox, also known as the Vernal Equinox, begins on Sunday, March 20, 2022 and marks when the Sun crosses the equator line, heading north, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. We more commonly know this as the time when we experience more daylight hours.